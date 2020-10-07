Trick or Treat Trot gets green light for Halloween in Vail

The 28th annual Trick or Treat Trot will take place Saturday, Oct. 31, and is for children up to 10 years old. Certain COVID-19 protocols are in place for the event this year.

The Vail Recreation District announced Wednesday that its 28th annual Trick or Treat Trot will take place this year in the streets of Vail on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31.

All Trick or Treat Trot participants will be expected to follow COVID-19 protocols to make this a safe and socially distanced event, the news release Wednesday said.

The free Trick or Treat Trot, presented by the Vail Rec District, is an opportunity for children (infants up to 10 years old, plus their families) to trick-or-treat through the streets of Vail from 2 to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

Starting at check-in booths in both Vail Village and Lionshead Village, costumed trick-or-treaters will be pointed in the direction of participating businesses. Participants are asked to bring their own bags.

COVID-19 protocols include:

All adults and children ages 3 and older will wear a safety mask when entering a business or collecting candy and treats.

Merchant staff/candy handlers will hand children their candy/treat by putting it in their bag.

No child or parent will grab the candy/treat from the bowl.

When walking through Lionshead and Vail villages to trick or treat, please remember the Five Commitments of Containment (visit eceemergency.org to review the commitments).

For more information about the event, call 970-479-2292 or email community@vailrec.com.

In addition to the Trick or Treat Trot, the Vail Public Library will be hosting a scarecrow building virtual contest. Registration is Oct. 11-28, with winners announced Oct. 30. Visit http://www.vaillibrary.com.