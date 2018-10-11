Trick or Treat Trot returning
October 11, 2018
Halloween is just around the corner, and there's plenty to do in the Vail Valley to prepare and to celebrate. Here's your comprehensive guide to all things Halloween in the Vail Valley:
Vail
Tick or Treat Trot
The Vail Recreation District will host the 26th Annual Trick or Treat Trot on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Trick or Treat Trot is a great opportunity for kids up to 10 and families to trick-or-treat through the streets of Vail from 2 to 5 p.m.
Starting at check-in booths in both Vail Village and Lionshead, costumed trick-or-treaters will be given a balloon and pointed in the direction of participating merchants. This popular event takes place rain, snow or shine.
Halloween Story Hour
The Vail Public Library will host Halloween Story Hour on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
Scarecrow Making Contest
Get in the Halloween spirit early with the Vail Public Library's Scarecrow Making Contest at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27
Pumpkin Carving Demonstration
Pumpkin Carving Demonstration on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.
Eagle
Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch
Pick out the perfect pumpkin, score some sweets at the bake sale, enjoy some live music, get your face painted and more at the annual Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch. The event will take place at Brush Creek Park & Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Trick-or-treat Street
Visit downtown Eagle Ranch on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for safe and fun trick-or-treating.
Gypsum
Fall Fest Spooktacular
Find live music, carnival games and prizes, laser tag, a ropes course, punkin' chuckin' and a haunted house (toned down for children for the first half of the event, but cranked up for the second) in Gypsum. The event will take place at Lundgren Theater Park on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Minturn
Halloween celebration
Avoid the Halloween crowds by trick-or-treating the night before. On Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., visit the Town of Minturn to get some sweet treats.
Drive-in Movies
The Blue Starlite Drive-in has extended its season and will play Halloween classics throughout the month.
• "Beetlejuice" – Saturday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.
• "Ghostbusters" – Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.
• "The Shining" – Friday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
• "Hocus Pocus" – Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
