Trick or Treat Trot returning

Halloween is just around the corner, and there's plenty to do in the Vail Valley to prepare and to celebrate. Here's your comprehensive guide to all things Halloween in the Vail Valley:

Vail

Tick or Treat Trot

The Vail Recreation District will host the 26th Annual Trick or Treat Trot on Wednesday, Oct. 31. The Trick or Treat Trot is a great opportunity for kids up to 10 and families to trick-or-treat through the streets of Vail from 2 to 5 p.m.

Starting at check-in booths in both Vail Village and Lionshead, costumed trick-or-treaters will be given a balloon and pointed in the direction of participating merchants. This popular event takes place rain, snow or shine.

Halloween Story Hour

The Vail Public Library will host Halloween Story Hour on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.

Scarecrow Making Contest

Get in the Halloween spirit early with the Vail Public Library's Scarecrow Making Contest at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 27

Pumpkin Carving Demonstration

Pumpkin Carving Demonstration on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.

Eagle

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Pick out the perfect pumpkin, score some sweets at the bake sale, enjoy some live music, get your face painted and more at the annual Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch. The event will take place at Brush Creek Park & Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trick-or-treat Street

Visit downtown Eagle Ranch on Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for safe and fun trick-or-treating.

Gypsum

Fall Fest Spooktacular

Find live music, carnival games and prizes, laser tag, a ropes course, punkin' chuckin' and a haunted house (toned down for children for the first half of the event, but cranked up for the second) in Gypsum. The event will take place at Lundgren Theater Park on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Minturn

Halloween celebration

Avoid the Halloween crowds by trick-or-treating the night before. On Tuesday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m., visit the Town of Minturn to get some sweet treats.

Drive-in Movies

The Blue Starlite Drive-in has extended its season and will play Halloween classics throughout the month.

• "Beetlejuice" – Saturday, Oct. 13 and Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m.

• "Ghostbusters" – Saturday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m.

• "The Shining" – Friday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.

• "Hocus Pocus" – Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.