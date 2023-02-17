Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley coming to Vail on July 24

Celebrate the good times, and revel in the joy of love and friendship with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley at The Amp on Monday, July 24.

What: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and Ziggy Marley

When: Monday, July 24, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail

Cost: $57 for lawn seats, $91.50-$111.50 for reserved pavilion seating

More information: Visit GRFAVail.com

For a small-in-stature stage name, Trombone Shorty has a larger-than-life personality and the musical mettle to go with it. With deep roots in New Orleans and joined by the Orleans Avenue band, Trombone Shorty performances are filled with addictive horn sections and impulsive foot stomping.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will be joined by Ziggy Marley, the Jamaican singer-songwriter and son of reggae icon Bob Marley, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Monday, July 24, at 6:30 p.m. Opening will be rhythm, blues and gospel singer Mavis Staples and Robert Randolph & The Family Band.

From performing with Bo Diddley at 4 years old to Lenny Kravitz in his teenage years to four Grammy Award performances and five at the White House, Trombone Shorty knows how to entertain. And while being best known for his trombone and trumpet skills, he also plays the drums, organ and tuba. Trombone Shorty’s career includes collaborations across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Zac Brown and countless others, as well as touring with the Red Hot Chili Peppers. For Trombone Shorty, the show never ends.

Ziggy Marley is an eight-time Grammy winner and led the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers up until 2002. In addition to being a musician, he’s also an actor and philanthropist.

Tickets are $57 for lawn seats and $91.50-$111.50 for reserved pavilion seating. Visit GRFAVail.com for tickets and more information.