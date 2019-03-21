Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Railroad Earth and Amasa Hines added to Bonfire Block Party lineup

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue is a jazz musician from New Orleans

Bonfire Brewing has announced that five more bands have been added to their 2019 festival lineup, bringing the total amount to 10 bands announced so far. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Railroad Earth and Amasa Hines will all play on one of two main stages on Broadway, while Vail Valley favorites, The Evolution and The Sessh will play the Bonfire Stage located on Second Street. Tickets are now on sale for the fifth annual Bonfire Block Party, taking place May 31 through June 2 in downtown Eagle. Three more bands will be announced in the weeks leading up to the Block Party.

Previously announced bands include the North Mississippi Allstars, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, Ripe and The Lil Smokies — all groups are festival veterans around the country, but each are making their first-time appearance at the Bonfire Block Party.

“We’re really proud of how the lineup has shaped up this year,” said Ted Wenninger of Optimum Events, co-producers of the Bonfire Block Party in a press release. “We go into the booking season with a pretty heavy wish-list, not knowing what we’ll get on the other side, but this year’s bookings have come together exceptionally well. We really think there’s something for everyone over these two days of live music, Bonfire beer, food vendors and everything else Eagle has to offer.”

Tickets to the 2019 Bonfire Block Party are on sale now and include two-day general admission, two-day Sili packages, a VIP experience and a special add-on event, the Sunday Sayonara closing concert and brunch. Kids 12 and under are free for general admission, and 2 and under are free for the VIP experience and Sunday Sayonara event. A portion of all Bonfire Block Party proceeds will benefit Eagle County nonprofit organization, The Cycle Effect.

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit http://www.bonfireblockparty.com.