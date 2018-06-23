Trumpeter Chris Botti opens summer at Vilar Center at Beaver Creek

More information: Visit http://www.vilarpac.org , call 970-845-8497 or stop by the Vilar Center box office, located below the ice rink in Beaver Creek.

BEAVER CREEK — Grammy-winning trumpet player Chris Botti is the largest-selling instrumental artist in the U.S. and has sold more than 4 million albums worldwide.

From Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House, Botti has performed for audiences around the globe and played with some of the biggest names in music, such as Tony Bennett, Barbra Streisand, Yo-Yo Ma, Josh Groban, Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, Joshua Bell and even Frank Sinatra. The trumpeter's crossover appeal has led to him performing with many pop and rock stars, including Lady Gaga, Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell, John Mayer and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler.

Transition effortlessly

On Friday, July 6, Botti takes to the 535-seat Vilar Performing Arts Center stage at Beaver Creek at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $98.

Botti's popularity stems from his ability to transition effortlessly from one music genre to the next. The concert experience features smooth jazz, lively melodies, upbeat riffs and soft notes played skillfully.

Four of his records reached No. 1 on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart, and in 2013 he won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album for his most recent studio album, "Impressions."

Recommended Stories For You

Upcoming shows in the summer series at the Vilar Center include Ra Ra Riot (July 14); a Journey tribute (July 19); and Dwight Yoakam (July 26).