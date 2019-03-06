Try classic Colorado tastes

Editor's note: This story is reprinted from EAT Magazine, featuring the best restaurants in the Vail Valley.

If you're someone who enjoys dining out in the Vail Valley, you've probably heard a bit about Beaver Creek Village's new addition, the Colorado Tasting Room.

The buzz might include word about their extensive Colorado-made beer, cocktail and wine list (yes, Colorado wine), a recommendation as a great place for happy hour, or maybe dismay that The Metropolitan, which once occupied the space, is no more.

As for the first two rumors, General Manager Thayer Stevens confirms they are true. The restaurant's bar program specializes in all the excellent booze that Colorado has to offer, some well-known and others hidden gems. And yes, their discounted tacos, well drinks, Colorado wines and $5 prosecco during apres ski are a local favorite.

As for fans of The Metropolitan, Stevens assures them that all their beloved dishes and the popular wine machine from the previous restaurant are still there. The warm, inviting space features industrial fixtures, exposed brick walls and all the charm that made "The Met" popular.

"We were looking for a fresh approach, and we wanted to better promote local businesses and products," Stevens said. "The biggest way to do that is to buy Colorado products and support our neighbors, so we made it our goal to bring in as many Colorado-based products as we could, especially to our bar."

The Colorado makeover suits the spot well, and thanks to the new bar program, there's always something new to discover at the Tasting Room, whether it's a new wine pour from the state's Western Slope region or a craft beer brewed a few miles up the valley. Try some of this and some of that with a flight, such as a Colorado wine taster, or a sample of whiskeys from the award-winning Bear Creek or Law's distilleries.

Or, try a Colorado spirit in the form of a cocktail. Favorites include the Blackberry Blush, made with smooth Marble Distilling Company vodka, a rich blackberry puree and a refreshing burst of lemon juice. Feeling chilled? Warm up with the Chocolate Cherry, a boozy, espresso-soaked rendition of a mocha.

Pair your drinks with a variety of approachable small plates, such as the oh-so-satisfying lobster tacos. The Colorado theme extends to some of the food as well, with dairy from local farms, meat from nearby ranches, and even Palisade peaches in the grilled peach salad.

To share, try the cheesy sweet corn dip, bursting with complex flavors of hot peppers, chorizo and corn from Olathe, Colorado.

"People love that the small plates allow you to course out your own meal with wine pairings, and people have really enjoyed the Colorado aspect," said Stevens.