Drinks for after a spring day skiing

Happy spring, everyone. It’s now official — lots of sunshine and good times ahead. Ski season is far from over, too. And after a long, fun and exhausting day on the mountain there’s nothing better than a glass of wine. Or a beer, for that matter. Alpine Wine & Spirits can offer you lots of great options. Here are a few that we’ve highlighted for you today:

The red

How many of you enjoy full-bodied wines? How many of you go straight to the Cabernet Sauvignon section? That’s a great choice in general, and I promise to write about it at some point. But today we go to a country better known for their more elegant wines — Italy.

You’ve all heard of the Chianti region and the Sangiovese grape. But there is more to Toscana, where Chianti is situated. Renzo Masi’s winery is located less than a mile from Rufina — a cooler climate sub-zone of Chianti. And he produces Chianti, of course. But his Fattoria di Basciano I Pini label is one to look for.

A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Syrah, it is the complete opposite of the norm around here.

It is ripe, full-bodied, with silky tannins and a long finish. Rated 92 points, it is worth the $29.99 price tag.

The white

A friend of mine just got back from Burgundy. He had so much to say — I could listen to him for hours. It inspired me to tell you about Domaine Jaeger-Defaix in Rully.

Located in Cote Chalonnaise in the south of Cote de Beaune, Rully is a vineyard of 330-hetacre amongst which only 100 hetacres are classified as Premiere Crus. And that is where their Premier Cru Rabource comes from. The vines are on a hillside plot and is always the first one to ripe. 100 percent Chardonnay that is rich on the palate with a lengthy finish. A great complement to your meal or just as an aperitif. You can get it for $34.99 a bottle.

The brew

I am known for my love for dark beers. And even if it’s not your favorite, you probably are one of those 90 percent that like chocolate. Well how about a chocolate dark beer? In this case: Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter. It’s Absolutely delicious and dark black in color with rich, sweet aromatics and flavors of dark chocolate, coffee and caramel. With its velvety mouthfeel and a nice chocolate finish, this beer is sure to appeal to many of you. Try a six-pack for $10.99.