Try mayo that’s homemade

Summer calls for lighter dishes like tuna or chicken salad, but instead of going with store-bought mayonnaise, why not try something healthier and make your own homemade mayo?

Christine Pierangeli, certified master nutrition therapist and owner of Profound Wellness Vail, strives to teach people to eat whole foods and to get in the kitchen more. By eating foods you make yourself, Pierangeli believes you receive greater benefits by giving up the preservatives and ingredients you can’t pronounce on pre-made items, while saving money along the way.

“There is a great brand at City Market called Primal Kitchen mayonnaise, but it costs $10 for a jar of it. We made it for a fraction of that cost and we know everything that is in it and it’s so fast to make at home,” Pierangeli said while demonstrating her recipe.

All of the ingredients in the mayo we made are recognizable items you probably already have in your pantry at home. Pierangeli has tested out various recipes and admits that the consistency varies greatly.

“After researching the process, I found that no other oil works as well as avocado oil, so I stick with that,” Pierangeli said. She also uses eggs that are room temperature to help with consistency, but it doesn’t always help. “I think you have to just accept that it may be more like a dressing consistency and go for taste rather than texture.”

Homemade Avocado Oil Mayo:

1 cup avocado oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (ACV)

1 egg at room temperature

Dash of salt

Instructions:

Put ingredients in a glass bowl and blend with an immersion blender. Store in a glass jar in fridge. Consistency will vary.

Option: for “curry mayo” use limejuice instead of ACV, add curry spice, touch of garlic, touch of crushed ginger and touch of cilantro.

Tuna salad:

1 can of tuna

1/4 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic

1 stalk chopped celery

1/4 cup avocado oil mayo

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional: sweet pickle relish, dash of lemon juice

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir and serve on a bed of greens or as a sandwich.