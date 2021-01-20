Tune into Leftover Salmon’s livestream from the Vilar Center Saturday

Leftover Salmon is the next player in the Vilar Performing Arts Center’s Residency program, which is bringing artists to Beaver Creek to collaborate and share work with an intimate, socially distanced audience. The band is in town from Thursday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 23. Tickets to the shows are sold out, but free livestream access is still available.

Leftover Salmon's dedication and longevity — 30 years, that is — have given them the title of one of Colorado's favorite bands. JohnRyan Lockman

Special to the Daily

“We are thrilled and thankful to be able to welcome a limited number of guests back into the theater for what has felt like an ‘artistic homecoming’ for all. While 50 attendees in the theater may look sparse, the creative energy emanating from artists who haven’t performed in months is palpable, really filling out the room. As one of Colorado’s most beloved bands, we expect nothing less with our visit from Leftover Salmon this weekend,” said Owen Hutchinson, the VPAC’s new executive director.

Earning the title of “one of Colorado’s most beloved bands” came after years of the band’s dedication to crafting a great live show for its fans. And it shows, even in a time when live concerts are incredibly rare: this weekend’s four in-person shows are completely sold out. Guests will still have the opportunity to livestream the performances via FANS.live and the VPAC’s YouTube channel.

Thirty years in the music business have rendered Leftover Salmon one of the pioneering artists on the forefront of progressive bluegrass, jam and festival artistry. Formed in Boulder in the ‘90s, their 1997 outing “Euphoria” and sophomore album “The Nashville Sessions” committed the band’s catalog of well-known live favorites to paper.

In 2002, banjoist Mark Vann succumbed to throat cancer, and after numerous replacements failed to fill an essential void, Leftover Salmon went on hiatus from 2004 until 2007. They played some reunion tours and festivals, but adding Andy Thorn to the lineup in 2010 gave the band a new beginning, and Leftover Salmon 2.0 released LP “Aquatic Hitchhiker” in 2012.

Now, especially in Colorado, Leftover Salmon is a coveted headliner, playing venues on the Front Range and in mountain towns. The band played at the VPAC in 2019 and before the hiatus, as well as Avon’s SnowBall in 2012, where they were the “Secret Guest.”

Tune into the free livestream of Leftover Salmon’s performance at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this weekend on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. MST.