Tusk takes the Hot Summer Nights stage Tuesday

What: Moe's Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights When: Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. June 21-Aug. 30 (Aug. 18 will be a Thursday night performance) Where: The Amp, Vail Cost: Free More information: Visit GRFAVail.com

Regarded as the No. 1 tribute to Fleetwood Mac, Tusk is made up of five musicians recreating the legendary music to perfection with note-for-note renditions that no other Fleetwood Mac tribute on the touring scene today can come close to duplicating.

Covering all the great hits of Fleetwood Mac, which has featured the talents of Mick Fleetwood, Christine and John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks and other over the years, Tusk has been performing Fleetwood Mac covers in original outfits for over 25 years.

Tusk pays homage to a group that dominated the charts during the band members’ formative years. Authentic-sounding and always respectful, Tusk leaves no stone unturned in replicating the sounds of one of the world’s best-loved, top-selling bands.