Twiddle brings crowd to the summit at Mountains of Music

Vermont-based rockers Twiddle played opening night of the Mountains of Music at the 2022 GoPro Mountain Games.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

Kayaks, dock dogs, slacklining, fly fishing … all the things we have come to know and love about the GoPro Mountain Games wouldn’t be the same if it weren’t for the soundtrack that pumps all weekend, compelling crowds to dance their way to each exciting event.

It all started with an intimate performance by locals Turntable Revue at Little Beach Park in Minturn Wednesday night, following the dual slalom mountain biking competition. Then, on Thursday, Gear Town kicked off with another nod to the locals with performances by The Runaway Grooms, while Durango-based bluegrass outfit High Country Hustle pumped up the tunes at Dog Town in Lionshead.

It was all buildup to the first night of exciting Mountains of Music concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, where Mihali & G. Love kicked off the evening with some smooth, funky tunes under a few light sprinkles of rain.

As people flowed in it was clear that the weather was of not any concern; the lawn parties were undeterred as small groups gathered for a special evening with friends, while those seeking a little more volume migrated as close to the stage as they could get inside the covered seating area — not to seek shelter, but to embrace the amplitude.

By the time the headliner, Vermont-based jam rock band Twiddle took the stage, the dancing shoes were properly warmed, and the crowd was prepared to stay on their feet. What took place for the rest of the evening can only be described as a “you had to be there,” kind of scenario.

The climactic jams of Twiddle brought the crowd at Ford Amp to their feet.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

The dancing intensified as the group symphonized, building every song with architectural tenacity while staying chock-full of surprises, and the people were responding. Climax after climax, some dancers in the crowd started to look like they were experiencing a full-on exorcism at times. Tasked with setting the tone for a fun weekend, Twiddle delivered the goods on opening evening.

The jam seemed endless at times, much similar to the feeling you get when you’re halfway up the trail of a fourteener. It was easy to get lost in the rocking rhythm section, soothing guitar licks and jazzy keys of this jamming quartet and to forget where you’ve been, be uncertain of where you’re going and be all about living in the moment.

Twiddle took the crowd on a sonic journey, filled with well-orchestrated jams.

Sean Naylor/Vail Daily

If there was any clarity throughout the set, it was when the band hit their summit, and the crowd was right there with them.