Two Vail Valley restaurants nominated for USA Today’s 10Best On-Mountain Restaurant

Two restaurants in the valley have been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2021.

Jay Wennington/Unsplash

Two restaurants in the valley, The 10th in Vail and Allie’s Cabin in Beaver Creek, have been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards 2021. Each year, an expert panel at USA Today selects 20 nominees for this category, which are then put out for a public vote to determine the 10Best winners.

Both Vail Valley restaurants are currently ranked in the top ten in the Best On-Mountain Restaurant category. Voting is open for 28 days total, and will close on Monday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. and the winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 3.

The 10th is currently ranked fifth overall in the standings. The fine-dining restaurant is located right on the slopes of Vail Mountain, directly above Gondola One and overlooking a sweeping view of the Gore Range.

Named after the 10th mountain division, a World War II infantry unit that trained in the mountains of Vail and was integral to the town’s founding, The 10th is adored for its ski-in, ski-out access, cozy slippers to warm up frigid toes, and delectable lunch menu that puts a sophisticated take on mountain lodge favorites like chili, bolognese and chicken pot pie.

The 10th can be accessed exclusively via lift lines and ski slopes, though Vail Village offers a Lift & Lunch package for those who are only heading up for the dining experience.

Right behind The 10th is its next door neighbor Allie’s Cabin, another on-mountain restaurant that is located on the slopes of Beaver Creek. Instead of skiing up to the restaurant during the day, Allie’s Cabin offers a unique evening dining experience that guests arrive at via open-air sleigh. Sleighs depart from Beaver Creek Village at 5:15 p.m., 5:45 p.m, 6:15 p.m, 7:00 p.m and 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

The restaurant caters to families, offering three-course meals for adults and a children’s buffet, and also offers special “Wine Dinner” experiences that build the atmosphere for an extravagant and unbeatable date night.

“You will enjoy five courses of classic contemporary regional fare, each crafted to perfectly pair with the featured wines of the evening amidst a warm fireplace, sweeping views of the village and fireworks,” writes the Beaver Creek website. “Join us in the perfect setting for romance, extravagance and culinary exploration.”

Allie’s Cabin is currently in sixth place on the USA 10Best leaderboard.

The four restaurants that are ranked above our valley favorites at this time are The Bavarian Restaurant in Taos, New Mexico, The Mountain Room in Sunday River, Maine, The Cliff House in Stowe, Vermont and The Lookout Cabin in Park City, Utah. All are formidable competitors, with mountain views, elegant lodge architecture and artfully crafted menus to boot, and to have two restaurants included in the top ten is already an impressive accomplishment. With enough community support, the valley may be able to take the two top spots before voting closes on Nov. 22.

To cast your vote, visit 10best.com and look up “Best On-Mountain Restaurant Nominees” . Each person is limited to one vote per category per day, and participants must be 18 years or older to cast a vote.