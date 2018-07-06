Tyler Childers up next in Vail Summer Bluegrass series

More information: The series finishes July 18 with the Everyone Orchestra. Visit http://www.vailbluegrass.com .

VAIL — After the first two weeks of the fifth annual event, including a full-day event on the Fourth of July, the Vail Summer Bluegrass series brings in Kentucky-native Tyler Childers for the third week of the four-part series.

Vail Bluegrass is free to attend and all shows go on as scheduled, rain or shine. Childers performs Wednesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at the tent in Lionshead Village. Local bluegrass band Hardscrabble opens at 6 p.m.

"Bringing Tyler's band to Vail is such a treat for me and to our patrons," said Ariel Rosemberg, promoter for the series. "His Southern storytelling, singer-songwriter approach to music is truly authentic and so representative of his roots with a contemporary take on country and Americana. It fits perfectly into the direction we're taking Vail Bluegrass."

Childers' debut album, "Purgatory," was produced by Grammy Award-winners Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, and according to his biography, is a "semi-autobiographical sketch of his growth from wayward youth to happily married man, told in the tradition of a Southern gothic novel with a classic noir antihero who may just be irredeemable."

About Vail Summer Bluegrass series

The Vail Summer Bluegrass series wraps up on Wednesday, July 18, with the Everyone Orchestra, an ever-changing lineup of musicians conducted by Matt Butler. This year's iteration features Drew Emmitt (Leftover Salmon); Rev. Jeff Mosier (Aquarium Rescue Unit); Darren Garvey & Bridget Law (Elephant Revival); and Tyler Grant & Adrian Engfer (The Grant Farm).

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, visit http://www.vail bluegrass.com.