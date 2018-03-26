‘Tyrannosaurus Sue’ combines classical music, dinosaur history for kids

When/where: Saturday, April 7, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center at Beaver Creek; Sunday, April 8, at Eagle Valley High School in Gypsum; both performances are at 4 p.m.

What: Bravo! Vail Music Festival presents two performances of the Spring Family Concert, “Tyrannosaurus Sue: A Cretaceous Concerto.”

If you hear thundering footsteps in early April, fear not, it's just a tyrannosaurus rex — named Sue.

Following the success of its outreach programming last spring, Bravo! Vail is bringing classical music into the community again with concerts and events Wednesday to Sunday, April 4-8, culminating in two family-friendly performances of "Tyrannosaurus Sue: A Cretaceous Concerto" on April 7-8.

This new line of programming is intended to break out of the traditional concert experience, delivering enrichment and entertainment to new audiences in the Vail community at unexpected venues including schools, libraries, pubs and other community gathering spots.

LINEUP

Performances of "Tyrannosaurus Sue" will be Saturday, April 7, at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek at 4 p.m. and at Eagle Valley High School on Sunday, April 8, at 4 p.m.

In the Ensemble Connect program, follow Sue — the world-famous T-rex — on her journey from birth to old age, including searching for food, chasing a parasaurolophus and battling a triceratops.

This program introduces young listeners to the story of dinosaurs as well as the world of classical music in an engaging performance followed by an instrument petting zoo.

In addition to "Tyrannosaurus Sue," Ensemble Connect hosts a Little Listeners at The Library concert at Vail Public Library on Wednesday, April 4, at 4 p.m.; in-school performances at six local schools; as well as an apres ski performance at Vail Ale House in West Vail on Friday, April 6, at 4 p.m., a new offshoot of Bravo! Vail After Dark.

"Having Ensemble Connect visit our schools was a priority for us going into this project," said Keelin Davis, Bravo! Vail's education manager. "The opportunity to meet accomplished musicians of this caliber in their own classrooms is a rare and invaluable experience for our local students.

Ensemble Connect will return this summer as an integral part of Bravo! Vail's summer festival programming. They will be featured in Bravo! Vail After Dark performances and Chamber Music Series concerts, and will perform the festival premiere of Mozart's Concerto No. 20 in D Minor, arranged by Czerny with Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott.