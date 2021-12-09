Ugly holiday sweater fun runs, The Nutcracker Ballet, holiday markets, reindeer and more: Tricia’s Weekend picks 12/10/21

Vail Holidays

Santa leads the runners during the annual Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k Run during last year’s event. The start and finish for this year’s event is in Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead.

Vail Rec District / Courtesy photo

Vail Holidays kicks off this weekend with plenty of events to get you into the holiday spirit and help you with your shopping list. For more information, go to discovervail.com .

Kris Kringle Market

Tackle that holiday shopping list with one trip to the Kris Kringle outdoor market. Find unique and one-of-a kind gifts while supporting local and regional artisans.

Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

International Bridge in Vail Village

Art, jewelry, ceramics, sculpture, woodworking, clothing, housewares, gourmet foods and more

Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k Run

Don your ugliest holiday sweater and accessories, grab friends and family (baby strollers are welcome) and burn some of those cookies and treats off at the annual Ugly Holiday Sweater 5k Run. Proceeds benefit the Community Market and local toy drives. Stick around for the after-party with prizes for best costume and biggest donation.

Registration – Saturday at 8:30 a.m., Bart & Yeti’s in LionsheadStart and finish located at Bart & Yeti’s

5k and 1-mile options

Entry – $5 plus a food or toy donation

Ice Skating Shows

Enjoy an exhibition of elite skating while strolling shopping or dining in Vail. These are free, 20-minute shows featuring Olympic, International, Team USA and seasoned professionals.

Solaris Ice Rink at 5:00pm and 6:00pm

Starring 2018 Olympian and US National Champion Karen Chen

Tree Lighting

Head to Slifer Square near the Covered Bridge in Vail Village to watch the lighting of the tree next to Gore Creek.

Sunday, 5 p.m.

Hot chocolate and live caroling

Santa will help flip the switch to light the tree

The Nutcracker Ballet

The Vail Friends of Dance presents Vail Youth Ballet Company and Vail Valley Academy of Dance performing the holiday classic, the “Nutcracker Ballet.”

Courtesy photo

The Vail Friends of Dance presents the Vail Youth Ballet Company and Vail Valley Academy of Dance performing the classic “Nutcracker Ballet” with four live shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center this weekend

Follow the classic story of Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, the Snow Queen, the Sugar Plum Fairy and all the other characters that come to life with ornate costumes and amazing dance moves. The Vilar stage will be filled with colorful sets along with the music that will transcend you to another place.

The dancers from the Vail Youth Ballet Company and Vail Valley Academy of Dance have been working on this production since September when the roles were cast. Most dancers are cast in multiple roles, performing in Act I and Act II. This year, artistic director, Ashley Calligan, has brought in professional dancers to dance alongside the lead roles in the ballet. Local performer and beloved instructor Colin Meiring will return in his role as the Drosselmeyer in the Party Scene.

In addition to the show, there will be a bake sale with delicious treats for all and the Vilar Center bar will also be open for beverages prior to and during intermission of each show. A boutique will be set up with beautiful and unique holiday and nutcracker gifts. The company dancers personally decorated “Nutcracker Ballet”-themed pointe-shoes that will be on display and available to purchase, too. Be sure to bring cash for the bake sale, boutique and pointe-shoe purchases.

Show times and dates:

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Tickets

$45 for lower-level seats

$35 for balcony seats

Vilarpac.org

Please note that the Vilar Performing Arts Center requires proof of full vaccination for those 12 years and older. Ticket holders under 12 are required to wear a mask. View the full policy prior to purchasing tickets at vilarpac.org/covid19-policy .

Home for the Holidays

Hot cocoa, Santa and even reindeer can be found in Gypsum during the Home for the Holidays event.

Nicolas Lagrange/Unsplash

Stop by the Gypsum Library and lawn area for a hometown holiday celebration this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. Surround the tree as it’s lit and visit with Santa. Kids can do some arts and crafts and there will even be live reindeer. Sing along as carolers fill the night air with sounds of the season and warm up with some chili and hot chocolate from the Gypsum Fire Auxiliary, which is available with a donation. For more information, go to townofgypsum.com .

Second Friday ARTWalk and Wassailfest

Do some shopping at the Second Friday ARTwalk in Eagle this weekend. the shops and restaurants around Broadway will be hosting artists, live music, food vendors and more.

Courtesy photo

The Second Friday ARTwalk in Eagle has a holiday twist this month. It will also be hosting Wassailfest, where you can try different recipes of the hot, spiced and spiked holiday drink.

Stroll the sidewalks along the historic Broadway Street in Eagle and visit local artists at several businesses and enjoy trying each businesses Wassail recipes.

Get your holiday shopping done in one evening and support local businesses. Food trucks will be available as well as dishes from restaurants on Broadway. This week features Charlie’s Texas BBQ, Roaming Gourmet and Katch of the Day. Live music provided by Joe Hanley.

Be sure to download the new Grandstand App to have the interactive map of participating businesses and artists on your phone.

The Vail Valley Art Guild will host its art exhibit and reception in their Eagle Gallery from 5 until 8 p.m. at 108 W. Second Street in Eagle. VVAG Members will also have a tent and a special art exhibit of photographers and fine artists on Broadway.

For more information, check out eaglearts.org .

Family Fun Fest at Beaver Creek

After you get off the slopes, enjoy the Family Fun Fest in Beaver Creek with carnival games and prizes starting at 4 p.m. on the Plaza.

Beaver Creek Resort /Courtesy photo

This Saturday kicks off a season-long event called Family Fun Fest at Beaver Creek. Here, you’ll find carnival-style games like Bull’s Eye, Fish Bowl Frenzy, Leaping Lizards, Ring Toss and Snake Pit on the Plaza level in Beaver Creek Village.

Kids (and adults) can earn prizes for their efforts. You could win Beaver Creek logo wear like a neck gaiter, branded sunglasses, campfire mug and a Beaver Creek pop-it for your phone. Just like at the carnival, stuffed animals are popular, too. Prizes can be redeemed at the tent under the Frost Flowers.

It’s not all fun and games, it is also educational. Learn about prehistoric creatures that roamed the area with the Fossil Posse Dinosaur Show, which happens every Saturday at 4 p.m. Artist Ken Carpenter will also be on-hand to do complimentary caricatures each Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. Spend some time after the slopes close and before dinner keeping the kids busy at the weekly Family Fun Fest. For more information, check out the events calendar at beavercreek.com .