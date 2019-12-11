Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run is parading through Lionshead Village on Saturday morning; signups still open

The Ugly Sweater 5k Fun Run will feature Santa riding a bicycle and the Battle Mountain High School chorus singing festive tunes.

if you go ... What: Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:30 a.m. Where: Start and finish at Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead Village, Vail Cost: Free with a donation More information: Visit vailrec.com.

On Saturday, Dec. 14, grab your best and ugliest holiday sweater and join the Vail Recreation District for a fun-filled morning run through Vail Village while collecting donations for The Community Market and Toys for Tots. The 2019 Ugly Sweater 5K Fun Run takes off through Lionshead Village on Saturday morning.

The non-competitive race will start and finish at Bart and Yeti’s in Lionshead beginning at 8:30 a.m. The course is approximately three miles, and the race will be followed by a lively after-party at the restaurant.

Prizes will be awarded for best outfits by individuals, teams, dogs and kids. Santa Claus will be leading runners through town on a bike, and participants will encounter fun aid stations and challenges along the route. Battle Mountain High School Choir will be serenading the runners and spectators with holiday tunes during the race.

Entry is free with donation of food or a new, unwrapped toy for our charitable partners.

Cash donations will also be accepted on race day. Visit http://www.vailrec.com for more information on donation items and to register. For more information, call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com.