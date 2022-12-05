Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10

The 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a non-competitive event that will start at Bart & Yeti's in Lionshead on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County.

Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a non-competitive event that will start and finish at Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead. The start time is 8:30 a.m. Two distances will be offered: a 5K option and a one-mile option. The 5K course is approximately three miles long, weaving in and around Lionshead and Vail Village.

Santa Claus will be kicking off the merriment and leading runners through town on his fat bike. Expect some fun stops and challenges along the route. After the race, Bart & Yeti’s will host an after-party with free burritos, breakfast beer, hot chocolate and raffles.

Prizes will be awarded at the after-party for best outfits (adults, kids and dogs) and biggest donations. Want to get your whole family, friend group or organization involved? There will also be an award for the best-dressed team.

Day-of registration will also be available for the race.

To sign up in advance, visit VailRec.com/register . Entry cost is $6 with donation of food or a new, unwrapped toy. All entry fees go to our charitable partners as well. Cash donations will also be accepted on race day. Participants who don’t want to run but would still like to make a donation can drop off items at the start/finish area from 8-11 a.m. on race day. There are also donation drop-off boxes at Dobson Ice Arena, the Imagination Station and the Vail Nordic Center. Additionally, all Edward Jones locations in Eagle County (Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards and Avon) will be collecting food and toys starting the week of Thanksgiving.

For more information, visit VailRec.com , call 970-479-2280 or email sports@vailrec.com .