Underground Sound Concert Series returning for the Winter to Beaver Creek

It's time for this winter's Underground Sound Concert Series at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The goal of the series is to bring new music to the Vail Valley, with the goal of helping locals discover (or re-discover) new sounds.

Their winter lineup features six artists, and tickets will range from $32 to $48 for each individual show. There is also a pass option for $150, which will grant admission to each show, and will include six drinks as well. The series will span from late January to early March.

Here are the six artists that will be visiting this season:

Blitzen Trapper

Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

BLitzen Trapper is a long-standing alternative band from Portland, Oregon. The band's music is experimental, and draws from country, rock and folk. With eight albums (including their 2017 release "Wild and Reckless") and critical acclaim under their belt, this is sure to be a unique show for all music lovers.

Recommended Stories For You

Ensemble Mik Nawooj

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Led by composer and pianist JooWan Kim, Hip Hop Orchestra Ensemble Mik Nawooj creates New Concert Music based on the musical materials of Hip-Hop and by sampling compatible classical compositional techniques. Executed with masters of ceremonies and lyricists Do D.A.T. and Sandman, a lyric soprano, flute, clarinet, violin, cello, piano, drums and bass, the music is rigorous, nuanced, accessible, and free from the dogmas of Western European concert music aesthetic. The result is seamless tete-a-tete with "textures swimming through the sound … like the world's fastest ping-pong game," according to "Pitchfork" and is considered by the "Huffington Post" to be the "cutting edge of hip-hop."

JJ Grey & Mofro

with opener The

Commonheart

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

From the days of playing greasy local juke joints to headlining major festivals, JJ Grey remains an unfettered, blissful performer, singing with a blue-collared spirit over the bone-deep grooves of his compositions. His presence before an audience is something startling and immediate, at times a funk rave-up, other times a sort of mass-absolution for the mortal weaknesses that make him and his audience human. When you see JJ Grey and his band, Mofro, live, the man is fearless. On stage, Grey delivers his songs with compassion and a relentless honesty, but perhaps not until Ol' Glory has a studio record captured the fierceness and intimacy that defines a Grey live performance.

The Commonheart is a soulful rock group reminiscent of artists like Anderson East and even Bob Seger, all well maintaining their own fresh style. Music from their debut album, "Growth," will compliment Grey's tunes to make a well-rounded show.

Dallas String

Quartet – Electric

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Self described as "when Back meets Bon Jovi," the band is a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. With the release of their 2016 album, "DSQ," they continue to grow their passionate following on Pandora, Spotify and Sirius XM radio. The band consistently sell out concert halls and has performed with artists like Josh Groban, Chicago and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The Christie

Lenee Project

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

2017 International Fingerstyle Guitar Champion "Christie Lenée" is a captivating performer with a devoted following among instrumental, folk-pop and rock band audiences. Combining guitar mastery, contemporary singer-songwriter and a passion for storytelling, she thrives on bringing people together through the language of music. Christie's unique guitar work and profound instrumental compositions are well described as "Michael Hedges meets Joni Mitchell and Dave Matthews." Among the vast community of fingerstyle and tapping guitarists, her niche is the integration of melodic pop lyricism with catchy hooks that excite both modern commercial listeners and classic purists. With a menu of percussive and sonic effects, and larger than life sounding instruments, her solo shows embody layers of orchestral elements with a wide array of dynamics and harmonic textures.

Nikki Lane

Thursday, March 7, 2019, 7:30 p.m.

Nikki Lane's stunning third album Highway Queen, out February 17th, 2017, sees the young Nashville singer emerge as one of country and rock's most gifted songwriters. Co-produced by Lane and fellow singer-songwriter, Jonathan Tyler, this emotional tour-de-force was recorded at Matt Pence's Echo Lab studio in Denton, Texas as well as at Club Roar with Collin Dupuis in Nashville, Tennessee. Blending potent lyrics, unbridled blues guitars and vintage Sixties country-pop swagger, Lane's new music will resonate as easily with Lana Del Rey and Jenny Lewis fans as those of Neil Young and Tom Petty.

Tickets and passes can be purchased online at http://www.vilarpac.org.