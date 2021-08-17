Underground Sound Series returns to the VPAC in Beaver Creek

Known as the “love for the locals” series, the Underground Sound Series is taking place weekly from Sept. 24 to Nov. 11 with seven shows at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek.

“Fall in the Vail Valley is a unique time for our mountain community and locals. It often gives us time to slow down from the summer and ramp up for the winter,” VPAC Executive Director Owen Hutchinson said. “Year after year we strive to bring the community together through music during this time. Our Underground Sound lineup this year features a memorable and brilliant group of musicians.”

The Underground Sound Pass includes tickets to seven shows and seven drinks for $125. New this year, the VIP Access Pass is $250 and includes:

• May Gallery access before the show

• Early entrance to the theater for preferred seat selection to all seven Underground Sound Shows

• 1 complimentary premium drink per performance

• Complimentary appetizers, non-alcoholic beverages, espresso drinks and warm cookies

• Artist meet and greet (as available)

Both the Underground Sound Pass and VIP Access Pass are transferable and allowed to be shared with friends, co-workers and family throughout the duration of the series.

Here’s a look at each of the seven musicians performing this Sept. 24 to Nov. 11 at the VPAC.

Molly Tuttle

Molly Tuttle

Friday, Sept. 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Embraced by the Americana, folk and bluegrass communities, the Nashville-based artist won Bluegrass Music Association’s Guitar Player of the Year (the first woman in the history of the IBMA to win that honor) and Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards and International. Tuttle has recently been partnering with some of the biggest names in music including Nathaniel Rateliff, Iron & Wine, Old Crow Medicine Show and Billy Strings to name a few.

Jade Bird

Jade Bird

Wednesday, Oct. 6 | 7:30 p.m.

Jade Bird is a singer-songwriter on the rise making the BBC’s 2018 Sound Of poll and recently touted everywhere from Vogue to Rolling Stone. Bird is part of a tight-knit Nashville songwriters community including Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile.

Taylor Scott Band

Taylor Scott Band

Friday, Oct. 15 | 7:30 p.m.

Funk, soul, rock and R&B all come together in this Denver-based band’s repertoire. On stage, the road-tested Taylor Scott Band simply kills it night after night. Good luck trying to sit down or stay still. In addition to touring and recording with his own band, Scott plays alongside the likes of Blues legend Otis Taylor and Warren Haynes.

Sammy Miller and the Congregation

Sammy Miller and the Congregation

Thursday, Oct. 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Sammy Miller and The Congregation are on a mission, the band is pulling people out of their solitary lives and putting them in the moment with a bracing dose of joyful jazz performed with infectious theatricality. Led by Grammy nominated drummer Sammy Miller and his seven-piece group are adventurous and charismatic musicians who are conservatory-trained but who have not lost their childlike wonder and awe for playing music. Since the band’s inception, they’ve played around the world including Lincoln Center and The White House. While independently the band members have performed with artists including Lady Gaga, Wynton Marsalis, Lizzo, Jason Mraz and Beyoncé.

Golden Dawn Arkestra

Golden Dawn Arkestra

Saturday, Oct. 29 | 7:30 p.m.

This will be a Halloween show like no other. Golden Dawn Arkestra will take listeners on a world tour from Brazil to Berlin, sweeping past punk & psych rock, plunging into disco & soul, all the while romancing the World Beat. Golden Dawn Arkestra continues to experiment with a myriad of musical styles and genres, all the while remaining true to their expansive cinematic sound.

Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull with Special Guest Dead Horses

Thursday, Nov. 4 | 7:30 p.m.

Sierra Hull is an American bluegrass icon. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at 12, then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. In her first 25 years alone, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist hit more milestones than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. Dead Horses has been described as “intimate, folk-inspired conversation between two close friends” and they’ve been named a Rolling Stone Artist You Should Know.

Seth Walker

Seth Walker

Thursday, Nov. 11 | 7:30 p.m.

Seth Walker is often cited as one of the most prolific contemporary Americana artists on the scene today. He’s a multi-dimensional talent who combines a gift for melody and lyric alongside a rich, Gospel-drenched, Southern-inflected voice with a true blue knack for the guitar. He’s released 10 albums, broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Charts, reached No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Chart and received praise from NPR, American Songwriter, No Depression and Relix, among others.