Upcoming art
October 9, 2018
The Cocktails & Canvas series is returning at the Imagination Station, located above the Vail Welcome Center in Lionshead Village. Each event will be $20 per person with all materials and light appetizers provided. A cash bar will also be available.
String Art
Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.
Driftwood Birdhouse Woodworking
Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.vailrec.org/register.
Painting on Wood
Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.
Lantern Painting
Friday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30. Registration is unavailable at this time, but will become available soon.
Chocolate Making
Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is unavailable at this time, but will become available soon.
