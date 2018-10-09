Upcoming art

The Cocktails & Canvas series is returning at the Imagination Station, located above the Vail Welcome Center in Lionshead Village. Each event will be $20 per person with all materials and light appetizers provided. A cash bar will also be available.

String Art

Thursday, Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

Driftwood Birdhouse Woodworking

Wednesday, Oct. 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.vailrec.org/register.

Painting on Wood

Recommended Stories For You

Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Register at http://www.alpineartscenter.org.

Lantern Painting

Friday, Dec. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30. Registration is unavailable at this time, but will become available soon.

Chocolate Making

Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is unavailable at this time, but will become available soon.