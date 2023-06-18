Upcoming event at The Bookworm of Edwards for fans of true crime

Books by Silvia Pettem

Are you a fan of true crime podcasts? Do you like hearing the stories of forgotten women, or of criminals like Bonnie and Clyde? Then, this upcoming Bookworm event is perfect for you.

Colorado author Silvia Pettem will present her two latest books, “In Search of the Blonde Tigress,” about Eleanor Jarman, who, beginning in 1933, was sensationalized by the press as the “the most dangerous woman alive,” and, “Someone’s Daughter,” which details a cold case from 1954 in Boulder, and how Silvia’s local history research led to the victim’s identification and probable killer.

Pettem prides herself on how her work helps tell the stories of forgotten women. “Someone’s Daughter” details the story of a woman who was buried anonymously in 1954, after being found by two hikers. No one knew who this woman was until Pettem began her investigation alongside law enforcement and forensic experts. It was Pettem’s investigation that led to Jane Doe’s identification, and the identity of her probable killer.

“Someone’s Daughter” was republished earlier this year to include an epilogue containing updated information about the case and how it was finally solved, and has now become a Bookworm staff pick. “Exploring many hopeful leads and potential matches during the search, Pettem beautifully pays tribute not only to the Boulder Canyon Jane Doe, but the countless women who have survived and been forever silenced by similar attacks,” said bookseller Whitney Bloom.

It’s not just unidentified, missing women that Pettem focuses on, she also has recently published a book about a wanted woman, whose identity was, perhaps, too well known: “In Search of the Blonde Tigress.”

This new book is about Eleanor Jarman, a mysterious woman who was “a single mom in Chicago during the Great Depression,” Pettem explained. “She made some bad choices, got swept up in a crime spree, was arrested in 1933, went to prison, and escaped in 1940. In addition to the Great Depression, this was the era of gangsters and prohibitionists and subsequently a major crackdown on crime. Eleanor and her male partner were contemporaries of famous outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. The rest of her life has been a mystery.”

You’ll have to read the book to find out all of the important details of how a Chicago single mom became a wanted criminal, and once you do, Pettem hopes you’ll have more empathy for Jarman’s situation. “I believe Eleanor met the wrong people and was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Pettem said. “Yes, she broke the law and was present during a murder, but she wasn’t the killer. The press treated her unfairly, and her sentence of 199 years was too severe.”

The press was also responsible for her monikers of “the most dangerous woman alive” and the “blonde tigress.” “Calling Eleanor the ‘blonde tigress’ sold newspapers,” Pettem said. “Ironically, most of the black and white photos of her were taken during her trial, and her hair looks dark. That’s because, before her arrest, she had dyed her hair red as a disguise.”

Jarman was never found after her escape from prison in 1940, but through her own investigation and conversations with Jarman’s family, Pettem thinks she may have found the elusive woman. “If Eleanor’s family was correct as to the name of Eleanor’s alias, then I believe I have found her,” Pettem said. “If she lived out her life under another alias, then I hope my book will lead to her discovery. The only way to make a positive identification would be to analyze the DNA in the grave of the alias with forensic genealogy, or by comparing the DNA in the grave with DNA of Eleanor’s descendants. Since the name on the grave has no known family members, though, there’s no family to give permission for an exhumation. However, I like the sentiments of the newspaper columnist who wrote, ‘I keep hoping that she (Eleanor) got some good out of life. Goodnight, Eleanor Jarman, wherever you are.'”