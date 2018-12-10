Upcoming events at Bonfire Brewing

Bonfire Brewing in Eagle has a handful of events coming up to round out the year. Here's their not-to-be-missed events:

Introducing Kilt Dropper

Kilt Dropper is a traditional Strong Scotch Ale. This beer underwent an extra-long boil to caramelize the wort, giving it hints of caramel in the aroma. Fermented at 20 percent lower temperatures than most ales, the beer retains distinct sweet and malty flavors, balanced by the strength of the alcohol by volume. A touch of black barley gives the beer most of its color, with Fuggle hops added in very small quantities as well. At 7.5 percent ABV, good luck keeping your kilt on. Kilt Dropper will be available on draft at Bonfire Brewing during the first week of December while supplies last.

Ugly Sweater and Christmas Party

Friday, Dec. 14.

Bonfire Brewing is throwing another Ugly Sweater Holiday Party with Yoga Off Broadway on Friday, Dec. 14, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. Enjoy an evening of merry cheer, delicious beers and live music from Jay Roemer Band (playing from 6 to 9 p.m.), Kirby K and Adam Ross ( playing from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.) to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Attendees are encouraged to go out and find the ugliest sweaters they can or even make their own if they feel so inclined. Like most of Bonfire's themed parties, there is a contest for best ensembles, so dress to impress.

New Years Eve Masquerade Party

Monday, Dec. 31.

A night of enchantment and intrigue as Bonfire Brewing rings in the new year. Bonfire will kick things off at 6 p.m. with a special commemorative glass and happy hour pricing all night for the first 50 customers in the door. Be sure to stick around for the midnight beer toast when Bonfire will reveal a special surprise up their sleeves as the clock strikes midnight. Masquerade attire is strongly suggested with prizes awarded to the best dressed attendees.