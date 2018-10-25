Upcoming live music in the Vail Valley

Live and local music has always been a major part of the culture here in the Vail Valley, here are the places you can find it this weekend:

Friday, Oct. 26

Skin the Rabbit, a local bluegrass band with a reggae twist, will be playing at Ein Prosit in Avon from 7 to 10 p.m. The band will play a mix of wide-ranging covers and "foot-stomping" originals.

Twang Box will put on a show at Main Street Grill in Edwards at 9 p.m. The band describes themself as "post-apocalyptic bebop," and focuses on playing music that other bands around the valley don't play.

Fort Collins band Pandas and People will play the much-anticipated Minturn Saloon Halloween Party starting at 8. Their music has elements of traditional folk music, but with a singer/songwriter twist.

Scott Rednor & Rob Eaton Jr. Acoustic Duo will play at the Shakedown Bar at 9 p.m. on both Friday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 27. The show will include covers of well-known songs using vocal harmonies, rhythmic looping and dueling guitar leads.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, Oct. 27

Another Halloween party, another concert! Those Metaling Kids will play at the Ein Prosit festivities, which begin at 7 p.m. Eat, drink and be scary with Those Metaling Kids.

BBQ Mike and Friends will take the stage at Vail Tasting room from 7 to 9 p.m. The band is made up of BBQ Mike and a rotating cadre of his musical friends, making for a unique show every time.

Sunday, Oct. 28

The Hennessy Six , a jazz sextet will play at the Eagle River Presbyterian Church in Avon at 5 p.m. with doors opening up at 4:30 p.m. Frontman Sean Hennessy is regarded as one of the best trumpeters in the country, and his bandmates have played with the likes of Celine Dion and Amy Grant.