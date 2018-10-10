Upcoming live music in the Vail Valley
October 10, 2018
Live and local music has always been a major part of the culture here in the Vail Valley, here are the places you can find it this weekend:
Friday, Oct. 12:
Nick Steingart, a local artist that plays a mix of bluegrass, reggae, rock, country, indie and blues, will play at Ein Prosit in Beaver Creek from 7 to 10 p.m. Steigart describes himself as a "reggaebilly soulgrass musician."
John Dunn, described as an Americana musician will play King's Club from 8 to 10 p.m. While Dunn's music is largely referred to as Americana, he's also known for occasionally diving into jazz standards among other genres.
Singer-songwriter with a self-described "blue-collar" apprach to making music, Dave Tucker will play at Red Lion at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Jazz pianist and singer Kathy Morrow will play Splendido at the Chateau at 7 p.m. Morrow's songs range from Sinatra classics to rock and roll to rhythm and blues and far beyond.
Jessica Shafer and Friends will grace the stage at Ein Prosit from 7 to 10 p.m. The band is fairly new, and their repertoire contains songs from classic rock to blues and country.
Kevin Danzig & the Buzzdrivers will play King's Club from 8 to 10 p.m. This band's music is played on rock, Americana, folk and singer-songwriter radio stations.
The Drunken Hearts will play at the Man of the Cliff event. Their performance of "electrifying Americana rock" will begin at 5 p.m.
BBQ Mike and Friends is a band led by BBQ Mike, with the rest of the band members constantly rotating. They'll play at the Vail Tasting Room from 7 to 9 p.m.
Rebirth Brass Band will play at Man of the Cliff beginning at 7 p.m. Described by Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers as "unbelievable, hard as hell, free as a ray of light," the band is a Grammy-winning New Orleans style brass group.
