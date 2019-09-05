UpLift Vail concert features Christian artist Tauren Wells on Saturday

UpLift Vail unites people of faith each year for an annual concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Jeremy Camp has performed at UpLift Vail, and on Saturday, Sept. 7, Tauren Wells headlines the sixth annual concert.

In heaven, there are no church signs.

UpLift Vail unites local churches as well as churches in surrounding counties for a concert at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater each year. This year, the sixth annual UpLift Vail concert is Saturday, Sept. 7, featuring Christian artist Tauren Wells.

Every year, the front seats of the Ford Amphitheater are reserved for children, but UpLift is a gathering place for people of all ages, and religions.

“There’s so much going in people’s lives right now, so to have a place where they can come and see they have community in a really fun environment dispels so much of the pain that goes on in people’s lives,” said Kirsten Webster, an organizer of UpLift Vail since its inception. “It’s been a really beautiful place for these kids to come and feel not alone and not left out.”

Local churches involved include Trinity, Vail Church, Calvary Chapel, Gracious Savior, Calvary Gypsum, Redeemer and Grace Fellowship, as well as some in nearby counties.

The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15-$40. Visit http://www.upliftvail.com for more information.

“It’s really sweet to see how these artists have become family,” Webster said. “They’ll come through and call us. It’s been beautiful how that community has fallen in love with our community. The word has gotten around with the artists that this is the place to go.”

Wells is an American Christian rock and pop artist and former frontman of the American Christian pop rock band Royal Tailor, which received two Grammy nominations.

Money raised from the UpLift Vail concert goes toward the 4 Eagle Foundation at 4 Eagle Ranch.

“It’s been cool to see what started small with churches in this valley and has grown into the valleys beyond us and even beyond that,” Webster said.

