Vail America Days returns this Fourth of July with a full day of festivities

Patriotic street performer entertains visitors at the 2020 Vail America Days festival

Town of Vail

The Town of Vail is celebrating the Fourth of July this Sunday with a new take on the traditional Vail America Days festivities. COVID-19 and fire restrictions are preventing the parade and the fireworks display from happening, but the town has found innovative ways to recognize this Independence Day while prioritizing the safety of the community.

Parade floats and exhibits placed around Vail Village and Lionshead

Instead of parading floats down the street through a standing audience, floats and exhibits will be placed in stagnant locations around Vail and Lionshead villages from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to walk around and engage with each one at their own pace. This approach was adopted last year as a social distancing solution, and has also proven to have a number of experiential benefits for attendees.

“We took the parade that required thousands of people to stand very close to each other for a long period of time and just flipped the model,” said Jeremy Gross, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Vail. “You no longer have to get here at eight in the morning and fight for your spot. If you want to go out for a morning bike ride and check out the exhibits in the afternoon, that’s great. It gives you the opportunity to spend the day how you choose to spend it.”

Stationary exhibit created by the Alpine Arts Center featured in last year’s festival

The theme of this year’s exhibition is “American Heroes”, and will feature a number of interactive displays and live entertainment from local businesses, non-profits and community partners. In addition to the exhibits, live musical performances will take place throughout the day in both villages.

The Vail Farmer’s Market will also be in operation from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Meadow Drive in Vail Village.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra plays a patriotic concert

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra will take place at 2 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater. Tickets are available online for $25 a person, and all proceeds from the concert will go towards the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and the Vail Veteran’s Program. There will also be free lawn seating available on the day of the concert, distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gates open at 12:30 p.m.

Silent Disco replaces evening fireworks show

The fireworks show has been cancelled due to high fire risk in the area. The Town of Vail is currently under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions, meaning that no open flames are permitted anywhere in Eagle County. This includes a ban on sparklers and the use of personal fireworks. Use of charcoal grills is prohibited and outdoor smoking is strictly limited to areas that are hardscaped or paved and are well clear of combustible vegetation or materials.

In place of the evening fireworks show, there will be a silent disco at the International Bridge in Vail Village from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The silent disco is free and will accommodate 200 people at a time. Participants will be handed a set of headphones and will be able to toggle between two live DJs playing at the event, as well as a pre-set playlist.

For more information about the Vail America Days festivities, visit vailamericadays.com.