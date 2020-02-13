Vail Après monthly events continue with Saturday celebration at Bart & Yeti’s

The bells are custom-made and are rung each day at 3 p.m. on Vail Mountain and at the après events. It connects back to Vail's European influence.

This month’s Town of Vail après celebration is hosted by Bart & Yeti’s in Lionshead on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The fun begins at 2:45 p.m. when Vail Town Council members, led by Kevin Foley along with Vail Mountain Senior Director of Resort Operations Jeff Babb, accompany Foley’s brother Dennis and the Bart & Yeti’s crew for an entertaining afternoon featuring bell-ringing at 3 p.m., followed by après specials featuring “Maldy Minze,” a Rumple Mintz shot in memory of former bar patron Maldwyn “Maldy” George Zang. There will also be hot chocolate for a non-alcoholic option.

Bart & Yeti’s is the iconic bar and restaurant located in the Lifthouse Lodge on the Lionshead Mall. Its ownership embodies nearly five decades of après ski and a love for the outdoors. Since the introduction of Vail Après this season, Bart & Yeti’s has been an active partner in the daily 3 p.m. bell-ringing that pays homage to Vail’s European heritage and the early days of Vail.

In addition to the après festivities, the second PrimaService winner will be announced. Any Vail employee who is in the PrimaVail guest service training initiative is eligible to be nominated for a PrimaService award by a fellow employee, a manager or a resident or guest. Last month, the Antler’s Kim Rediker was the PrimaService winner.

Watch for details announcing other honorary Vail Après bell-ringing events and PrimaService winners on March 15 and April 15 to close out the season – events happen on the 15th of each month.

Visit http://www.vail.com/apres for a listing of après specials offered throughout the villages. Always bring your ID to participate.