Vail Après party celebrates new bell ringing tradition on Sunday

Vail will celebrate its newest townwide tradition, the daily bell-ringing, in a big way Sunday, when dignitaries gather in Lionshead to host a special après party for guests and locals as a prelude to the evening’s holiday tree lighting ceremony in Vail Village.

The après fun will take place from 2:45 to 5 p.m. on the deck of El Sabor at Lion Square Lodge with complimentary tacos and beverages. Please bring your ID to participate.

Vail Mayor Dave Chapin will assist in hosting the bell-ringing activities. He’ll be joined by Mike Lange, general manager of Lion Square Lodge and Colby Lefebvre, general manager of El Sabor.

“We’ve so appreciative of Lion Square Lodge, along with Blue Moose, Bart & Yetis and others in the neighborhood who became early-adopters of the Vail Après tradition,” Chapin said. “I can only imagine what it will be like a year — even a month — from now with participation growing each day.”

Vail Après invites the community to ring Vail-branded bells precisely at 3 p.m. each day throughout the season to pay homage to Vail’s European heritage and to signify après-ski. In addition to the daily bell-ringing activities, watch for details announcing other honorary Vail Après bell-ringing events on the 15th of each month throughout the season at locations to be announced.

The Vail Après activation has been inspired by a partnership between the Town of Vail, Vail Mountain the Vail Chamber & Business Association to provide a word-class experience for Vail’s collective vacationing guests and grow a sustainable tourism economy. The partnership includes reimagined early season activities such as Revely Vail and PrimaVail, a guest service development initiative.

Visit http://www.vail.com/apres for a listing of après specials offered throughout Vail and http://www.vailholidays.com for a schedule of holiday activities in Vail.