Vail Athletic Club Fun Run with Joe Gray is Friday morning, June 7

Joe Gray will lead the Vail Athletic Club Fun Run on Friday, June 7. Gray is in town competing in the GoPro Mountain Games.

Special to the Daily

The Vail Athletic Club will host its sixth annual Fun Run on Friday, June 7, with world champion runner Joe Gray, in town for the GoPro Mountain Games.

Free and open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, the Fun Run leaves at 7 a.m. from the main doors of the Vail Mountain Lodge. Gray will lead the group on an approximately 60-minute run through the Mountain Games trail running courses.

Gray has won 16 national championship titles, including the 2016 Mountain Running World Championships in Bulgaria. He will once again be competing in the 10K race at the Mountain Games, held June 6-9.

Advanced registration is not required. For more information, visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.