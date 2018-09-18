Vail Athletic Club holding Global Mala Celebration at Solaris
September 18, 2018
In honor of the International Day of Peace, The Vail Athletic Club is offering a free Global Mala Celebration, a sacred garland of 108 prayer beads, led by certified yoga instructor Janet Casson on Saturday, Sept. 22 from 9 to 11 a.m. on the lawn in front of Solaris.
The event is dedicated to peace for ourselves, our community and our world through 108 Sun Salutations.
Free and open to the public, yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome and asked to bring their own yoga mat.
"This is a global gathering for unifying consciousness and action through yoga," said Casson. "I invite the entire Vail Valley yoga community to join us in celebrating this important international moment."
For more information, visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.
