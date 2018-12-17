Vail Athletic Club hosting free Christmas yoga

The Vail Athletic Club will celebrate the holiday season with a special Karma Christmas Yogaclass on Christmas Day that will be free and open to the public.

The Vinyasa yoga class will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. and led by Kristie Lovelace. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are invited to join.

Participants will have the opportunity to make a donation to Speak Up Reach Out, which works to prevent suicide in Eagle County by providing education, training and hope. The Vail Athletic Club will be collecting donations for the local non-profit from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31st.

"We are excited to welcome the community to the Vail Athletic Club to practice yoga together for the holiday, while also providing an opportunity for generosity," said Karen Anderson, the yoga director at the Athletic Club. "Folks in our valley need support, particularly at the holidays, and we are so grateful for all that Speak Up Reach Out provides."

For more information or to reserve a spot, please call 970-476-7960 or visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.