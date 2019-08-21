Vail Athletic Club is offering a yoga workshop for back pain

The Vail Athletic Club is hosting a special Yoga for Back Care Workshop led by Andrea Throne on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The workshop, from 5-6:15 p.m., is designed to help people with lower back issues and soreness. Throne will lead the group through a sequence of adapted poses that will create more ease and openness throughout the lumbar back and pelvis. Participants will leave with tools and specific stretches to incorporate into daily routines on and off the mat.

A Vail Athletic Club yoga instructor, Throne began her journey to teaching in 2011 after training with Baron Baptiste. She continues to train with and assist Baptiste’s programs, and also works with Janet Stone’s Stone Yoga School and Bhatki Yoga. A Vail Valley local for more than 24 years, she loves the mountains, the athletic lifestyle and bringing a playful twist to her yoga classes.

“I truly believe that this therapeutic yoga event can offer an alternative way to find relief for those who suffer from chronic back pain,” Throne said.

The class is $20 for the public, free to Vail Athletic Club members.