Vail Athletic Club offers 200-hour teacher training with RR Shakti

The Vail Athletic Club is hosting a 200-hour Inner Power Yoga Teacher Training this spring led by RR Shakti & Karen Anderson.

Registered with the Yoga Alliance, the 200-hour course is a comprehensive course in authentic yoga culture. It is designed to deepen your personal practice, enrich your understanding of yoga history and philosophy and prepare you as a dynamic and competent yoga teacher. The course will meet Thursday – Sunday over four weekends:

March 12 – 15

March 26 – 29

April 16 – 19

April 30 – May 3

This program will give you the tools to present a yoga practice that is adaptable to each individual, providing the skills required to share the practice and teachings of yoga in a manner that is authentic, inspired, and inclusive. Participants will learn how to create dynamic asana sequences and thoughtful class themes, as well as the essential ingredients of yoga mythology and philosophy to deepen their practice and teaching. With these skills, students may reach their highest potential as teachers.

The course will dive into the following:

Practice asana, pranayama, and meditation techniques that are dynamic and transformational

Learn how to effectively teach others in a way that is nurturing for the whole being

Study Yoga’s history, as well as modern yoga theory as it has evolved over the centuries

Explore physical anatomy and alignment with adaptation of yoga postures for each student

Approach the art of creating yoga classes for people with specific considerations

Engage in independent study that enriches your entire life—your practice, relationships, and life’s purpose

Expand experientially through your community practicum and yoga seva projects

R.R. Shakti holds a PhD in Mythology and Depth Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute and is a certified Yoga Therapist, a licensed Massage Therapist, and an Ayurvedic Consultant. She has studied holistic approaches to wellness for nearly 20 years. Anderson has been teaching yoga in the Vail Valley since 1999.

The teacher training is $2,750 for the entire course, or $750 for each module taken independently.

To apply, please visit http://www.rrshakti.com/apply.html. Once you have been accepted, call (970) 476-7960 to register.