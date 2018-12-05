Vail Athletic Club to celebrate Winter Solstice with special programming

The Vail Athletic Club will celebrate the official start of the winter season with two special events, the fifth annual Winter Solstice Ritual, led by Ellen Miller on Thursday, Dec. 20, and a Winter Solstice Sound & Restore Yoga with Morgan Kulas and Kirstie Lovelace on Friday, Dec. 21.

Winter Solstice Ritual

Thursday, Dec. 20, at 7:30 a.m.

Join outdoor coach and Himalayan climber Ellen Miller for the fifth annual Winter Solstice Ritual, an uplifting morning of intention setting and renewal. Miller brings traditions from the Himalayas to share as we connect with community and nature, celebrating the beauty of magic of the season.

Following the ceremony, there will be a reflective hike followed by cleansing refreshments. Participants are encouraged to wear clothing for outdoor walking.

"This ritual is designed to support you in clearing old patterns and setting new intentions for the new season and year," said Miller. "The event combines the Grace of Nature, power of intention, and the connection of community for the Winter Solstice. We honor the return of the light!"

Recommended Stories For You

Winter Solstice Sound & Restore Yoga

Friday, Dec. 21 from 6 to 7:15 p.m.

Like our ancestors have done since the beginning of time, this special yoga class with honor the cycles and seasons of life. This gentle practice will be lit by candlelight and accompanied with crystal singing bowls, inviting us to settle into the quietude of the season.

"Rituals honor the interconnectedness of all things," said Kulas. "We all love the winter here in the Vail Valley and this class is the perfect way to pause and salute the official start of the winter season with a relaxing restorative class set to beautiful and healing music."

Both events are $20 per person in advance or $25 for drop-ins. Space is limited; call 970-476-7960 to reserve a spot. For more information, please visit http://www.vailathleticclub.com.