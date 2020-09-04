Vail Automotive Classic scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, moves to Lionshead from Vail Village

The 11th annual Vail Automotive Classic returns in September, this time in Lionshead Village.

Special to the Daily

The 11th Annual Vail Automotive Classic car show is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13 in Lionshead Village 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Vail Automotive Classic draws a diverse group of enthusiasts, who display cars ranging from World War II era classics to supercars like Ferraris, Lamborghinis, McLarens, and many in between. They travel from around the country and from throughout Colorado to enjoy all things automotive.

During this challenging year of Covid-19, the Vail Automotive Classic is not only one of the few car shows that will be produced successfully when most others have cancelled, but it is one of the few major Vail events that have not cancelled. In a last minute turn of events, the show moves from Vail Village, where it has been hosted for the last ten years, to Lionshead Village.

“Congestion on the streets of Vail Village and public safety limitations made it impossible to produce this event at the level of excellence to which the community is accustomed. We were lucky that Oktoberfest was canceled, making Lionshead available to us” said Mark Bergman, President of the Vail Automotive Classic Foundation.

Earlier in the weekend, Vail Automotive Classic participants will enjoy private events including the Barrett-Jackson Mountain Road Tour, a Welcome Reception and a social gathering for Cars & Coffee before bringing their cars to Lionshead on Sunday. The public is invited to view the cars at no charge and visit with the owners.

The Vail Automotive Classic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit which also donates to other Eagle County charitable organizations. This year’s intended beneficiaries include the Epic Promise Employee Foundation – Emergency Fund and the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.

For more information, visit vailautomotiveclassic.org.