Vail baker a 2018 winner in The Knot’s Best of Weddings

A woman leaves her job at the post office to become a mom and a cake maker.

It could be a story out of 1950s America, but it's also a 2018 tale featuring Vail native Sarah Bevard.

Of course, Bevard does have the digital age to thank for some of her recent success.

Sites like weddingwire.com, which lets you upload photos, and theknot.com, which catalogues online reviews, have recently recognized Bevard as being among the top up-and-coming cake makers in the country. The Knot recently name her as a 2018 winner in their Best of Weddings division.

Colorado's cottage food law allows Bevard to run her business from home, and as a result she gets to spend more time with her daughter, which was her motivation for starting her business.

But like many baking mothers in the U.S., her story started with — you guessed it — an Easy Bake Oven.

FAMILY FOCUSED

Sarah Bevard was born in Vail, a fifth generation Coloradan, where her family was always a big part of her life.

Her mother bought Sarah her first Easy Bake Oven; she would use it all day and her dad would eat whatever she made when he got home from work in the evenings.

Sarah participated in 4-H, where her baked goods qualified through to the state competition a couple of times.

While attending college in Fort Collins, she would visit her grandmother in Littleton, and the two of them continued to bond over baking.

"She wanted to take all of the cake decorating classes at Hobby Lobby," Bevard said of her grandmother.

Eventually they took those classes together, and Sarah started making cakes for her friends and family.

After getting married in 2015 and having a child in 2016, Bevard decided to take her passion to the next level by quitting her job at the post office, where she had worked for over a decade, and starting her home business — The Cake Maker.

She says her husband, Cameron, was her inspiration.

"He could also see how happy I am making cakes and told me that I needed to pursue what I loved and that if I did not take the leap it may never happen," Bevard writes on her website, thecakemaker.us. "He is my rock every day!"

Cameron has helped the business grow, helping with deliveries and making a lot of cake plates, cupcake stands and cake toppers. Sarah says she might even put him to work baking cupcakes if the business continues to grow.

The couple has enjoyed some fun times together in the cake making business; delivering a wedding cake to Black Mountain Lodge at A-Basin is among their fondest memories.

"We got there and it was straight uphill. It wasn't even switch backs," Sarah said.

Cameron drove while Sarah held the cake, using a brick to keep it level.

"It was quite the ordeal, but we made it," she said. "I usually do free delivery and he said I might want to consider charging."

ALSO DOES DOUGHNUTS

The Cake Maker is still offering free deliveries to most locations in Vail, Steamboat, Breckenridge, Grand Lake and Winter Park.

The business caters events and specializes in wedding and birthday cakes, but Bevard also does doughnuts and other baked goods upon request. She operates out of her home on a first come, first served basis.

"Right now I can only do two events a day if they're somewhat in the same area," she said.

Eventually, she hopes to move into a commercial bakery, but currently she is enjoying the time spent out working of the house with family.

"Now I get to be at home with my daughter all summer and fall and spring," she said.

Visit thecakemaker.us for more information.