Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Bavarian Days, live music and comedy in Minturn and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 10/1/21

Last weekend for gondola rides

Sunday marks the last day for the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) in Lionshead and Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village until the resort opens for the 2021-2022 season on Nov. 12.

Vail Daily Archives

View the fall colors with the assistance of the gondolas. Gondola One (No. 1) in Vail Village and the Eagle Bahn Gondola (No. 19) in Lionshead are open through Sunday.

Feel like hiking up? Pick a trail like Berry Picker Trail in Lionshead or Cabin Trail out of Vail Village and reward yourself with a ride down one of the gondolas (riding down is a wonderful way to be nice to your knees). Or, let your legs and lungs rest and take the lift from the base area to the top. Bike haul passes can be purchased at the ticket offices at both Vail and Lionshead if you want to lap some trails. Just be sure to check the map out and ride within your own ability level.

Whichever way you utilize the gondolas, take advantage of the vistas and spend some time at the top. Views of the Gore Range and Mount of the Holy Cross are iconic from this elevation, with Eagle’s Nest at the top of Lionshead coming in at 10,350 vertical feet above sea level. Mid Vail sits at 10,250 vertical feet above sea level.

After your ride or hike, stop by one of the restaurants on the mountain to refuel. Or get an activity pass at the base of Lionshead and try some of the fun attractions up at Epic Discovery at Eagle’s Nest. The Forest Flyer Mountain Coaster and the summer tubing offer up some family fun with unique views.

If you have your Epic Pass for the 2021-22 season, you have free access to the gondolas. Otherwise, tickets are $45 for adults, $38 for seniors and military, $29 for youth and kids 12 and under ride free with a paying adult. For more information go to vail.com.

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant week runs from Oct. 1-10. Look for deals like this ahi tuna appetizer paired with wine from Russell’s in Vail.

Courtesy Photo

Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week starts this Friday and runs all the way through Oct. 10. Take advantage of the $20.21 specials at over two dozen restaurants in Vail and Beaver Creek.

To strategize on how you can take advantage of as many deals as possible, go to diningataltitude.com to view all the specials that are offered. Some deals to note:

El Segundo – Vail

2 tacos and a house margarita for $20.21

Moe’s Original BBQ – Lionshead:

Double Wide Family Pack (feeds 3-4 people): 1 pound of meat (choice: pork, chicken, turkey), 2 pints sides, choice of bread (buns, cornbread or a combo of the two) for $20.21

Russell’s – Vail

Choose any appetizer with a paired glass of wine for $20.21

Los Amigos – Vail

3 street tacos and a special margarita or dessert for $20.21

If you didn’t see your favorite restaurant, keep checking back on the website to see if they have joined. Hotel specials include 30% off standard room rates at the Grand Hyatt Vail and 25% of all units at the Antlers of Vail.

Wherever you decide to dine or stay, call for reservations in advance. These deals are very popular and you don’t want to be turned away if the restaurants can’t fit you in. For a full list of specials, go to diningataltitude.com.

Bavarian Days at Beaver Creek

Bavarian Days in Beaver Creek will feature German-style food, beer and music this Saturday and Sunday.

Vail Daily Archives

If you didn’t get enough pretzels and Bavarian-style beer, fear not, we have Bavarian Days coming to Beaver Creek this Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m.

Beaver Creek Village will provide the perfect backdrop for enjoying a fall weekend in the high country. After enjoying a hike or bike ride on Beaver Creek Mountain, stop in for some authentic Bavarian music and food, including pretzels and of course, German-style beer.

The kids can let loose over the weekend as well with five bounce houses to hop around in as well as an arts and crafts area. And there will be plenty of hula hoops.

Take some time to go shopping and possibly find some sales and don’t forget about Vail-Beaver Creek Restaurant Week with all sorts of deals priced at $20.21.

Minturn Hometown Throwdown

Minturn hosts live music and comedy this weekend before closing down the Little Beach Amphitheater for the season.

Courtesy photo

The town of Minturn and the Minturn Community Fund are closing down the summer season at the Little Beach Amphitheater with live music and events this weekend.

The second annual Minturn Hometown Throwdown will feature local musicians at multiple outdoor venues in Minturn between 1 and 9 p.m. on Saturday. Here’s the Hometown Throwdown Artist Lineup and more information can be found at minturn.org :

The Agora:

1 p.m. Chris Devine

2:30 p.m. Fi Sounds

Kirby Cosmo’s BBQ Bar:

2 p.m. The Turntable Revue Trio

4 p.m. Jean Flaherty

5:30 p.m. Skip Dog

The Saloon:

3:00 Hardscrabble

7:00 Jennifer Mack

Little Beach Amphitheater:

3:30 p.m. Primal J and the Neanderthals

5:30 p.m. Schwing Daddy

The “Too Funny for Their Own Gourd” fall comedy show was created to bring levity and laughter to the valley. Comics will take the stage and toss out the jokes on Sunday at 6 p.m.

The show will be hosted by Liz Ferron, a local radio personality on 97.7 KZYR the Zephyr and 104.7 KKVM The Mile. Ferron has also been doing stand-up comedy for years and wanted to bring local and regional talent together for the locals.

After Ferron opens the show, Denver-based comedian Pam VanNostern will cover topical events in a clever way. Zach Maas, also of Denver, will headline the show. You may recognize his name because he headlined the Vail Comedy Show recently.

Tickets are $10, it’s “BYOB” and local band The Altitones will perform after the comedy show. For more information go to their Facebook page .

Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch

Capture the essence of fall by attending the annual Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tim Mossholder for Unsplash

It’s pumpkin time, and instead of just picking up a few at the grocery store, make a day out of picking that special pumpkin with your family at Brush Creek Park at the Eagle Ranch Pumpkin Patch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pumpkins will be coming from the Eagle Ranch Community Gardens.

In addition to pumpkins there will be plenty of fun things for the kids to enjoy such as bounce houses, a climbing wall and games. Let the children express their artistic side with Art by Dewey Dabbles and Patterns of Joy Sewing as well as getting their faces painted. Look for the fire and ambulance trucks on display at the park, too.

Take care of your hunger needs by visiting the hot dog stand and the bake sale at Brush Creek Park and enjoy live music throughout the day.

This annual event is sponsored by the Eagle Ranch Homeowners Association and presented by Cub Scout Pack 229. Go to eagleoutside.com for more information.