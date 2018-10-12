Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group announces new program

For 24 years, The Vail Breast Cancer Awareness Group (VBCAG) has supported all Eagle County residents who are diagnosed with the disease with various programs.

The group's most recent contribution is the introduction of it's "Meals to Heal" program which will provide two meals per week for two weeks, up to a family of four, for those Eagle Country residents who are going through chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed at the Shaw Regional Cancer Center. The fresh meals are being provided by Chef Weston Schroeder.

"We thought that October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, was the perfect time to initiate the program," said Brenda Himelfarb, co-founder of the VBCAG. "We are pleased to be able to continue to support our neighbors in every way possible."

Over the years, the VBCAG has donated over $1 million to the Shaw Regional Cancer Center for various equipment. Additionally, all Eagle County residents who are diagnosed at the Shaw receive $500 for a "Day to Play" and a "Shine On Bag," filled with such things as a bathrobe, books, creams and more.