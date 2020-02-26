Vail, Breckenridge on Ski.com’s list of Top Spring Resorts to visit in 2020

Mountain Haus is nestled along the Gore Creek at the Covered Bridge in the heart of Vail Village.

While winter rolls on, spring is around the corner and is a time to enjoy sunny days on the mountain, festivals and more. Ski.com recommends nine of the top spring resorts for the best skiing, events and discounts and includes Vail and Breckenridge, as well as Copper Mountain.

This year specifically, many resorts have received above-average snowfall, making for a solid base that can last well into the spring months.

Vail

Vail Mountain is known for a robust line-up of springtime events and with 5,289 acres, Vail offers skiing for every level of skier and many lodging options for just about every type of budget. In addition, Vail keeps the party moving with plenty of après, dining and live music options in the village, once the lifts stop turning for the day.

Ski.com’s Top Recommended Spring event:

Taste of Vail: April 1-4

The Taste of Vail is one of the nation’s premier spring food and wine festival, which features food from the Vail Valley’s world-class restaurants and fine wine poured by winemakers and winery owners from top wineries around the globe. Events include interactive seminars, an auction and dance party, the Colorado Lamb Cook Off, après ski tastings and the mountaintop picnic on Vail Mountain.

Lodging: Mountain Haus

Nestled along the Gore Creek at the Covered Bridge in the heart of Vail Village, Vail’s Mountain Haus offers deluxe condominium and hotel accommodations just steps from world-class skiing, dining and shopping. At Mountain Haus, guests can quickly access Gondola One. In addition to the amenities listed, the Mountain Haus also offers guests private balconies, spacious living/dining areas, fully equipped kitchens, equal number of bathrooms to bedrooms, stereo/TV/VCR/DVD, high-speed cable access, 24-hour front desk, daily housekeeping service and complimentary continental breakfast.

Package details:

Mountain Haus, Vail

Three nights in a lodge room

Two, two-day lift tickets

Package price: $998 per person based on double occupancy

Sample dates: April 2-5

Visit https://www.ski.com/vail-deals/401580.

Breckenridge

Breckenridge captures the heart of spring skiing in Colorado. Thanks to a base elevation of 9,600 feet above sea-level and the Imperial Express, the highest chairlift in North America, Breckenridge is often blessed with excellent spring snow conditions, and now one of the longest-running ski seasons of any major resort in the country. With extensive terrain for all levels of skiers, various terrain parks (which come alive in the springtime), a charming historic downtown with plenty of dining options, shops and nightlife, and plenty of spring events, Breckenridge is the perfect location for family or friends to enjoy Colorado sunshine and spring skiing.

Ski.com’s Top Recommended Spring event:

Breck Pride Week: April 1-5

Breckenridge welcomes the LGBTQ community April 1-5 for Breck Pride, featuring daily après parties, on-mountain guided tours and a spring beer festival.

Lodging: Beaver Run Resort (save up to 40 percent on lodging)

Boasting a long list of amenities and convenient access to the slopes, Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center is one of Breckenridge’s most popular properties. This ski-in/ski-out property is located on the ski run above the base of Peak 9, making it an excellent choice for the skier or snowboarder looking to get as much time on the slopes as possible. Beaver Run Resort offers an indoor/outdoor heated pool, a second outdoor pool, seven outdoor hot tubs, an exercise room, video arcade, retail stores, mini market/deli, bars and restaurants, ski and snowboard rental shops, business center, and complimentary in-town shuttle.

Package details:

Beaver Run Resort

Three nights in a studio room

Two, two-day lift tickets

Package price: $807.25 per person based on double occupancy

Sample dates: April 2-5

Visit https://www.ski.com/breckenridge-deals/401575.

For the full list of deals and events, visit http://www.Ski.com.