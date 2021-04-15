Vail Christian High School thespians persevere to present “Newsies” this weekend

Vail Christian High School thespians are excited to take the stage this weekend in three performances of “Newsies.”

Special to the Daily

Teamwork is making the dream work for Vail Christian High School’s theater program, presenting three performances of the musical “Newsies” in Edwards on Friday and Saturday. After last year’s performance — “Footloose” — was done virtually due to COVID-19, the cast and crew are looking forward to taking the stage again, especially after “Newsies” was already postponed once due to quarantine protocols.

“It’s quite a blessing because this is probably going to be the last time for most of us touching a stage, so just to be able to not go virtually or cancel the show, we’re very blessed,” senior Reece Kohrmann said in the middle of Wednesday’s six-hour rehearsal.

Kohrmann, who has been in the Vail Christian theater program all four years of high school, plays Davey in “Newsies” — a main character inspired by a real life newsboy and leader of the strike in New York City.

Senior Langley Cerovich plays Jack Kelly, the main character and leader of a group of newspaper boys and girls in New York City fighting for better conditions for working kids.

“It’s really interesting because [the news] has become this whole huge thing that’s so different than back then,” Cerovich said. “This show is about being who you are and standing up for yourself.”

Seniors Anamaria De la Fuente and Kaylie Kraft are also looking forward to their final performances with Vail Christian High School this weekend.

“It’s such a blessing because we’ve gotten so many things taken away for our senior year, so to put on a show for the valley is really fun,” Kraft said.

The cast of “Newsies” at Vail Christian High School are under the leadership of director Melinda Carlson.

‘We’re going to make it happen’

Director Melinda Carlson said the process is usually the most fun part of theater productions at Vail Christian High School, but this year the process has been unusually difficult.

“This time I just wanted to cry, and then I thought they want to do this — we’re going to make it happen,” Carlson said.

Vail Christian High School senior Kaylie Kraft has been in the theater program for four years.

Carlson and her team have juggled students in and out of quarantine — 15 in total at one time — as well as putting on a quality performance with the characters, who will be singing and dancing, wearing masks.

“Saturday night will be a celebration,” Carlson said. “These kids have pushed through and given up so many things.”

Friday’s performance at Vail Christian in Edwards is sold out, and the two performances Saturday are filling up as well. For tickets, visit vchs.org . Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and students.

“Since it’s our last year, I think this is where we’re not only trying to put a lot of energy into the stage,” De la Fuente said, “but we’re trying to bring everyone together — teamwork makes the dream work.”

The Vail Christian High School theater program includes nearly 40 students coming together to present “Newsies” this weekend.

If you go … What: Vail Christian High School presents “Newsies” When: Friday (sold out); Saturday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Where: Vail Christian High School auditorium, Edwards Cost: $15 for adults, $10 for students and children More information: Social distancing and mask protocols will be in place. Visit vchs.org for tickets.

