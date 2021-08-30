Vail Comedy Show announces move to Bridge Street Bar

Kallan Reese, from Colorado Springs, was on the first Vail Comedy Show in Sept. 2019 and will be back with his trademark mullet for the two-year anniversary.

The Vail Comedy Show finished a successful run at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards and is preparing a move to Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village.

The last show had 75 people in attendance to watch comedian Xazmin Garza who flew in from New York City. Charlie Nadler, a regular performer on Martha’s Vineyard, streamed his performance from the East Coast for the event.

“It is always exciting to try something new,” said Mark Masters, host of the Vail Comedy Show. “With Bridge Street Bar we have a supportive partner that is really going out of their way to make this a long-term success and further our goal of bringing lots of laughs to the valley.”

“We hope to be back at the theater someday,” he added.

The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards has been hosting Vail Comedy Show performances since June.

Tickets were made available to subscribers of the Vail Comedy Show mailing list last week in a pre-sale. Multiple categories of tickets for the September show have already sold out. Tickets are on sale today to the general public starting at $20.

International headliner Zac Maas, a Denver-based comedian who has recently performed in New York, Colorado and North Dakota will bring his hilarious takes on relationships, health and drugs to the stage at Bridge Street Bar.

The Wednesday, Sept. 15, show will be the two-year anniversary of the Vail Comedy Show.

Kallan Reese, from Colorado Springs, was on the first show in September 2019 and will be back with his trademark mullet. Since performing in Vail he has made several appearances in Sierra Nevada beer commercials, one of which has nearly a million views on YouTube.

“Once the September show sells out we will announce our October headliner who has ties to Vail, HBO and some of the best comedy clubs in the country, so get those tickets early,” said Masters.

Locals are excited about comedy in Vail no matter the venue. Show organizers promise more exciting announcements in the future.

“Can’t wait to get more laughs with Vail Comedy Show” said Julie Zemczykowski, an Edwards resident who attended the August shows. “We went to every show at the theater, it was a blast seeing the comedians in person and the comedians that joined from both coasts on the movie theater screen.”

Tickets and more details are available at vailcomedyshow.com.