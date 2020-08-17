Vail Comedy Show brings in Vanessa Gonzalez for virtual show Thursday

Vanessa Gonzalez has had a standup special on Comedy Central.

The Vail Comedy Show is returning for another month of virtual laughs. The free show, headlined by Austin, Texas-based Vanessa Gonzalez, starts at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20. Guests will get a link to the show after they RSVP with their email on vailcomedyshow.com.

Gonzalez has credits on Comedy Central, HBO and NBC. She’s performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal, Canada, which has become the largest international comedy festival in the world since its founding in 1983.

She’s also perfomed in Colorado at the High Plains Comedy Festival. While touring the state, she did shows in Fort Collins, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Denver.

During the pandemic, she’s been finding daily laughs in the old reliable laugh factory of the internet: viral videos. She particularly enjoys one from June, 2020, of a baby wearing a wig.

One of the most interesting aspects of the virtual Vail Comedy Shows is that host and emcee Mark Masters is able to recruit comics from around the country to perform. In addition to Gonzalez and Masters, this month’s comedians, locations and comedy credits include:

Maggie Mae (Los Angeles, CA) [Conan, NBC, JFL, New Yorker]

David Perdue (Atlanta, GA) [Comedy Central, FuseTV, OWN]

Roger Stafford (Illinois, now based in Denver)

Sarah Lawrence (Los Angeles, CA)

Spiro Siavelis (Las Vegas, NV)

Matt Micheletti (Phoenix, AZ)

Stafford hasn’t been to Vail but is excited to get a virtual taste of Vail Valley culture.

“I am always excited to share my comedy with mountain communities. They’re always so fun and unique,” he said.

Next month’s Vail Comedy Show marks the event’s one-year anniversary. Masters has curated a lineup of exclusively Colorado comedians, and commissioned Denver comic and artist to create a commemorative Vail Comedy Show poster. Details on the lineup and poster sales will be available closer to the show date, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 17.