Vail Comedy Show returns for another month on Saturday, Feb. 8

The Vail Comedy Show returns to Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

The popular monthly comedy shows have attracted crowds of more than 150 to the brewery since starting last year. The February lineup will feature five comedians, with headliner Mo Vida. As usual, it is emceed by Mark Masters, a comedian himself who organizes the event.

“Our February lineup is fantastic, from top to bottom we have accomplished comedians, from festival, TV and radio appearances, to time in the New York City and Los Angeles comedy scenes, this month’s lineup is one of our best ever,” Masters said.

Vida began her comedy career in New York City before coming home to Colorado. You can find her on the Amazon Prime series “Comics Watching Comics.”

“I have performed for ten years all over the country, but some of my favorite audiences are in the mountains, I have done shows in Rifle, Carbondale and Breckenridge, and they are always a lot of fun,” Vida said.

Feature act ShaNae Ross, originally from Oklahoma but now based in Denver, shared stories of her last 13 years in comedy, including a show where a drunk audience member threw his shoes at another performer.

“Wherever I go, I love to make people laugh and be silly. I am so excited to bring my comedy to Vail this winter,” said Ross.

Other performers include Salma Zaky, who once opened for Ali Wong before she moved to Colorado from Los Angeles, and BK Sharad, a regular on the comedy festival circuit. Sharad will use Saturday’s show as a tune-up for the inaugural Aloha Comedy Festival in Honolulu, Hawaii, at the end of the month.

On Friday, Feb. 7, Masters and Vida and Ross will be at the Silver City Saloon in Aspen along with comedians Jake Hovis and Brian Payne.

