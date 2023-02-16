Vail Comedy Show returns Thursday with headliner Chris Voth

Vail Comedy Show is back Thursday February 16 at Bridge Street Bar in Vail Village. Chris Voth is headlining, he tours regularly with Ron White. We caught up with him to hear about a movie he is starring in and other stories.

Have you ever performed in the Vail Valley?

I have been doing shows in the Vail area for 20 years.

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory from any mountain town?

One of my favorite experiences was doing a private gig halfway up the mountain where we needed to be brought in by snowcat/sleigh. Show went great but it was comforting to know no one could leave regardless.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

I’ve heard the crowds have been fantastic. What more is there to know?

Any major events comings up?

I just finished editing a feature film that I wrote, directed, produced, starred in, and funded myself. I wrote the screenplay about 2 years ago for someone else, but after it sat for a year, I decided just to do it on my own. I’m really proud that we actually finished it with such limited resources.

You live in Colorado, but tour nationally, is Colorado better than other markets?

If you need to be convinced of Colorado’s exceptionalism, you don’t get it. In terms of comedy, audiences are sophisticated with Western sensibilities, without being too jaded. It’s the perfect balance, just like the state.

What is it like to tour with Ron White?

It’s golfing during the day and theater shows in front of thousands at night. It’s the dream job for someone like me.

How would you describe your comedy?

As with all comedians, I hate to categorize what I do but I’d say it’s joke pointillism. Lots and lots of small clean, clever (hopefully) jokes meticulously placed to create a show that’s still funny.

What is next for Chris Voth?

My film, “Camino Unreal” will debut next month and we’ll start screenings in a few select places. A book about teaching while touring as a comedian is also on the horizon.

Camino Unreal stars Chris Voth as well as Sam Tallent who performed at Vail Comedy Show last October and Christie Buchele who will be performing at Vail Comedy Show on March 1. It is the story of a middle-aged cowboy poet from Las Vegas, New Mexico driving to Durango, Colorado on the day of his divorce.

Vail Comedy Show is back with shows March 1 at Chasing Rabbits with Mary Mack and March 8 and 9 in Eagle and Vail with Adam Mamawala. In April Eddie Ifft will headline a trio of shows including April 4 at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle. Tickets for all shows are available at VailComedyShow.com.

Passes are now on sale with early bird pricing for Vail Comedy Festival May 26-28, 2023. Headliners have been announced and include comedians from HBO, The Tonight Show, Comedy Central and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. See VailComedyFestival.com for more information.