Vail Comedy Show returns Thursday with virtual format, nationwide comedians

After a forced hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Vail Comedy Show will return in virtual format this Thursday, June 18. Guests can log into the Facebook stream at 5:30 p.m.

Since starting last year, the shows have attracted packed crowds at Vail Brewing Co. in EagleVail, and current restrictions prevent those gatherings to continue as they would otherwise. However, the restrictions have allowed Mark Masters, the event organizer and MC, to work with the Vail Valley Young Professionals Association as a sponsor. Masters is also able to showcase comedians from across the nation with a virtual format.

“On this show we’ll have comics from L.A., N.Y.C., Detroit, Boston, Atlanta and even small-town Kansas,” he said.

The comedians participating in this show are Simon Gibson, M.K. Paulsen, Allison Rose, KJ Robinson, Katherine Blanford, Charlie Nadler, Elon Altman and Mark Masters.

M.K. Paulsen and Simon Gibson met in 2018 at a Portland, OR comedy festival and now live together in Los Angeles. They have a podcast, Roommates 4 Lyfe, where they interview comics and other interesting folks about their bizarre roommate stories and more.

“I never wore pants on stage during live shows so this isn’t actually that different for me,” Gibson said.

Texas native Paulson joked about how he went on a church mission trip to Greeley in junior high.

“I’m still not sure why we went there but I’m glad I can continue giving back to the state,” he said.

Comic Katherine Blanford feels similarly.

“Ever since I started comedy in Atlanta, Georgia it’s been a dream of mine to perform in Colorado. So this is a big fat tease,” she said.

Katherine Blanford has wanted to perform in Colorado and feels teased by the virtual format.

Special to the Daily

New York City-based comic Elon Altman hopes this virtual show will give him just a taste of Colorado Ski Towns.

“I’ve never skied in my life, but I know Vail is a big ski town, so now when people are talking about skiing, I’ll mention that I’ve done a comedy show in Vail and then hope they don’t ask any follow up questions,” he joked.

On a more serious note, comic Massachusetts-based Charlie Nadler said, “I’m glad that virtual shows like these keep comedy alive in creative ways during this time.”