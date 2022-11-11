Vail Comedy Show welcomes Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant on Thursday

What: Vail Comedy Show with Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant

When: Nov. 17, doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Bridge Street Bar, Vail Village

More info: VailComedyShow.com If you go...

Vail Comedy Show is back Nov. 17 at Bridge Street Bar. Eeland Stribling and headliner Ben Bryant will join host Mark Masters and special guests. Tickets are available online at VailComedyShow.com . Doors open at 7 p.m., the show starts at 8 p.m.

Ben Bryant is a Denver-based comedian who has performed at some of the most prestigious comedy festivals around the country. Eeland Stribling, also a Denver comedian and an accomplished angler will return to Vail Comedy Show. We caught up with him while he was in Belize last week.

Have you ever performed in Vail?

Yes. Many of times. I love Vail and the shows are always packed with cool people.

Do you have a favorite Colorado comedy memory from any mountain town?

Performing when it’s snowing and the rooms are packed with people. Something about it feels like art. Like magical.

What do you know about the Vail Comedy Show?

I know it’s one of the best shows in the mountains and where I like to flirt with people’s aunties and moms. Everybody needs compliments.

Tell us about your passion for fishing?

I teach kids about nature animals and wildlife. One of the ways I do that is through fly fishing. As a fun way to care about the planet.

You have done some film projects can you tell us about them?

“Punchline”, “All Jokes Aside” and “Comedians on the Fly” are all award-winning short films I wrote and/or featured in.

Where is your favorite place to fish near Vail?

Can’t tell you that! If ya aunty were to ask me then maybe. But let’s just say the “Colorado River.”

How would you describe your comedy?

Playfully Observational, questioning, and grumpy.

What is next for Eeland Stribling?

I’m currently in Belize shooting another short film that’ll come out this winter. Follow my Instagram @blacksteveirwin for more.

Any final thoughts?

Be good to yourself. You deserve it

Vail Comedy Show has more shows coming up. Mike Stanley from New York City will be at Moe’s Original BBQ in Eagle on Nov. 29. Lisa Curry from Los Angeles will be performing in Vail Village on Dec. 15. Steve Gillespie from CONAN will be in Vail in January. All tickets are available at VailComedyShow.com .