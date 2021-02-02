Vail Craft Beer and Wine Classic announce summer 2021 dates

The Vail Craft Beer Festival and the Vail Wine Festival have announced dates for 2021. The beer festival runs from Thursday, June 24 to Saturday, June 26. The wine festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 5 to Saturday, Aug. 7.

The 2020 Vail Wine Classic was social distanced, with hourly entry times, spread out tables and required masks while not tasting.

Casey Russell

The organizers of both events, Team Player Productions, announced the new dates in an email. RSVP’s are now open, and tickets are expected to go on sale in March.

The events will still be social distanced like 2020’s events, which means that ticket sales will be limited.

“We’ll be seeing you in Vail this summer and can’t wait to raise a glass to the end of 2020. We’re continuing to uncover the silver linings of social distancing – no crowds and lots of space,” the email said. “We are limiting capacity at this year’s Vail Wine Classic which gets you more one on one time with the wineries, ample space and time to get your sips in.”

For more information, visit vailcraftbeerclassic.com and vailwineclassic.com.