Vail Craft Beer Classic announces 2020 dates in June

The Burger Battle, new last year, will again serve as a Thursday night kickoff event to the Vail Craft Beer Classic this weekend.

Steve Peterson | Special to the Daily

The Vail Craft Beer Classic, one of the valley’s favorite beer tasting festivals, returns in 2020 on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27.

Each year, the festival pairs some of the state’s best suds with outdoor activities. Events can include a hike up Vail Mountain to a lunch with beer pairings, for example. There’s also the Toast of Vail event, the biggest tasting of the weekend, scheduled for Saturday from 3-6 p.m.

New last year, the Rocky Mountain Burger Festival kicked off a weekend of beer tasting by challenging local restaurants to craft the best burger. Winners were determined by popular vote. The event is back again, scheduled for Thursday, June 25.

The full schedule has not been released, but will unfold as the event approaches.

Tickets for the Vail Craft Beer Classic are on sale now and can be purchased at vailcraftbeerclassic.com.

If you go …

What: Vail Craft Beer Classic

When: Friday, June 26 – Saturday, June 27

Where: Vail Village

Cost: Varying, depending on which tickets are purchased

More information: Visit vailcraftbeerclassic.com.