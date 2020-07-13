Vail Craft Beer Classic set for Aug. 14-15, offering a ‘crowdless beer tasting’ with limited tickets available

Promoters of the Vail Craft Beer Classic say they’ve found a silver lining of social distancing — a crowdless beer tasting in Vail.

The Vail Craft Beer Classic will take place Aug. 14-15 with less than 200 tickets available to allow for social distancing.

Attendees can expect no lines for beer, a host of Colorado and national breweries, unlimited craft beer samples, single-use cups to avoid contaminations, mask usage in designated areas and limited attendance of 175 people per 90-minute session.

“Your favorite breweries have missed you and can’t wait to meet you in the mountains,” an emailed announcement says.

Photos courtesy of the Vail Craft Beer Classic

Organizers are stressing safety as a top priority. New rules include masks required in some areas; collecting samples on a tray and taking them back to your area to remove your mask and drink the samples with your group; brewers will be required to wear masks and gloves; and hand sanitizer will be readily available all over the event.

Participating breweries include Bonfire Brewing, Colorado Cider Company, Great Divide Brewing Company, Vail Brewing Company and more.

Public parking lots in Vail will be open during the Vail Craft Beer Classic.

People who purchase tickets are able to get a refund if they have symptoms of COVID-19 and notify organizers 24 hours or more prior to the event. No children or pets are permitted.

Tickets cost $49. Visit http://www.vailcraftbeerclassic.com for more information.