Vail Dance Festival, art shows, a rodeo, electric string quartet and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/6/21

Vail Dance Festival

Isabella Boylston and James Whiteside in “Black Swan“ on the Opening Night of the Vail Dance Festival.

Christopher Duggan / Special to the Daily

The Vail Dance Festival continues this weekend with big nights of dance at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater as well as fringe events around town. Master Classes being taught by the world-class dancers happen at 9 and 10:30 a.m. daily and the Conversations on Dance podcast airs from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. daily.

The International Evenings of Dance I and II have been a staple in the Vail Dance schedule for decades. Each night houses different works from the various dance companies, dancers and musicians celebrating artistic collaboration, innovation and new partnerships. Friday night’s performance will be different than Saturday’s performance, but on Saturday, there will be two performances, one at 5 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Friday’s performance will start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $27 for lawn seats and children 12 and under are free on the lawn. Pavilion tickets are $60, $100 and $140.

In addition to the dance performances, the public is invited to Dancing in the Streets at noon on Saturday at Solaris Plaza. Learn some dance moves from the pros and this is open to any age group.

The young dance enthusiasts are welcome to join in the fun at the Tiny Dancer Tea Party on Saturday morning from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Social Courtyard at The Amp. Boys and girls ages 4 to 7 are invited to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Social Courtyard for crown and tiara decorating, a dance session, meet and greets with Tiler Peck and Christopher Grant, snacks, and more. Tickets are $50 and includes admission for one adult and one child and a festival t-shirt and a “Boys Dance!,” “Katarina Ballerina,” or “Firebird” book. For more information on the Vail Dance Festival, visit http://www.vaildance.org .

Avon Festival of the Arts

For 32 years, Howard Alan Events held an art show in Beaver Creek. The Art Festival moves to Avon this weekend.

Special to the Daily

Avon will be the place to be for art this weekend as Howard Alan Events presents the inaugural Avon Festival of the Arts Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Nottingham Park. If Howard Alan Events (HAE) sounds familiar, it’s because they’ve been producing events all over the country and HAE has hosted an art show at Beaver Creek for 32 years. The art show was moved to Avon for logistics reasons like space and more mobility.

Like all of their art shows, the artists have been vetted and all work has been juried by panel experts before being accepted into the show. Each work of art needs to be hand-made by the artists and the artists must be present at the show to explain their works, interact with the patrons, take orders from customers and answer questions.

Mediums represented include: paintings, sculptures, photography, ceramics, glass, wood, handmade jewelry, collage and mixed media. Admission is free. For more information visit artfestival.com .

Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition

The town of Minturn, the Vail Valley Art Guild and the Minturn Community Fund is hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

Vail Valley Art Guild

Speaking of art, the town of Minturn, the Vail Valley Art Guild and the Minturn Community Fund is hosting a Sidewalk Chalk Art Competition on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. The artists doing the chalk drawings have already registered for the event, but you can view the works on blocks of various sizes. Artists and art groups will create their masterpieces between 7 and 7:30 p.m. and judging occurs between 7:30 and 8 p.m. with an awards ceremony following. For more information, visit minturn.org .

In addition to the sidewalk chalk art, stop by the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Minturn gallery at 291 Main Street for the Monthly First Friday Art Reception. This month, a selection of art from across the Guild’s membership will include painting, 3D sculpture and photography.

On Saturday, the Vail Valley Art Guild will host the Minturn Affordable Art Fair and Dining Event. Head to downtown Minturn and visit the Vail Valley Art Guild’s Gallery and the new Agora Community Space at Helen’s House at 152 Main Street. All Minturn restaurants are participating in this family-friendly event, so stick around for dinner.

The $20 Entrance Fee Includes:

Access to the art sale, with all art priced at $100 or less

20% Off Coupons for all Minturn Restaurants during the event

Live Musical Entertainment

Kids Art Activities

Free 12″x18″ Minturn Poster

All proceeds benefit the Vail Valley Art Guild

For more information, visit vailvalleyartguild.com .

Zusammen at Beaver Creek

Spinphony, an electric string quartet from Denver, plays Zusammen this Saturday in Beaver Creek.

Daily file photo

Gather around the table in a celebration of food and community. Zusammen (pronounced “sue-zah-men”) brings live music to the center of Beaver Creek Village in a festival of flavors created by Beaver Creek celebrated chefs. Visit village restaurants to select a la carte food and beverages. No tickets required for entry. Don’t forget about the Common Consumption Area in Beaver Creek which allows those 21 and older to order an alcoholic beverage from any restaurant and walk around the Plaza with it.

Zusammen hosts Spinphony, which is a high-energy, all-female electric string quartet that plays everyone from Metallica to Mozart. Zusammen returns on Aug. 14, Sept. 11 and 18. For more information, go to Beavercreek.com .

Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo Series

A rider carries a Speak Up Reach Out flag at the Cowboys Forever Foundation’s weekly rodeo in Eagle. The nonprofit organization is committed to raising awareness about suicide prevention.

Special to the Daily

If you didn’t get enough rodeo action at the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo a few weeks back or are missing the Beaver Creek Rodeo, which is no longer, take the family down to Eagle for the weekly Cowboys Forever Foundation Rodeo Series on Friday. All of your favorite rodeo events like barrel racing, bull riding, calf scramble and mutton bustin’ will be featured during the rodeo.

The Cowboys Forever Foundation hosts these weekly rodeos in an effort to keep the western heritage alive and to help out the community. It’s a nonprofit organization that is also committed to raising awareness about suicide prevention and works with another local nonprofit, Speak Up Reach Out. Their hope is that this fun, family-oriented event will bring the community together to help our local non-profits and support our youth involved in rodeo.

There are only two rodeos left this summer: this Friday and next Friday. The rodeo is hosted at the Eagle County Fairgrounds and the grandstand has covered seating, so the rodeo action happens rain or shine. Rodeo action starts at 7:30 p.m. with the grand entry and goes until 9:30 p.m. Food and beverage trucks will be provided as well as beer sales.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and military and kids 12 and under. Children three years of age and under is free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate. For more information, visit cowboysforeverfoundation.org .

Schedule of events:

Barrel Racing

Team Roping

Saddle Bronc/Bareback/Ranch Bronc Part 1

Team Roping

Ladies Breakaway

Twisted Trick Riders – Featured Act from Denver

Dally Ribbon Roping

Calf Scramble

Mutton Bustin’

Bronc/Bulls Part 2

Ladies Barrel Racing

Junior Barrel Racing

Bull Riding Part 3

Please arrive at 6:00 p.m. to register your kids for the calf scramble and mutton bustin’ as space is limited. Registration will close at 7 p.m. for the mutton bustin’ and at 7:30 p.m. for the calf scramble. The legal guardian must complete a waiver of liability.